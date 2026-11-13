Lawrence has some solid front-line customer roles right now, with steady hours and clear pay listed. If you like helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: CubeSmart

CubeSmart Location: Lawrence, MA (self-storage facility)

(self-storage facility) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.28 – $21.08/hour + bonus opportunities

Mix of customer service and light property upkeep. You’ll help people choose storage units, handle payments and rentals, and keep the place clean and safe. Mostly daytime hours, PTO that grows over time, 401(k) match, and health benefits with HSA contributions.

Note: There’s a duplicate posting for this same role; it’s the same job.

Employer: TD (TD Bank)

(TD Bank) Location: Lawrence, MA – Essex St branch

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $22.00 – $27.75/hour

Front-of-house banking role where you handle daily transactions, open accounts, and teach customers about TD’s tools and services. Great fit if you like building relationships, enjoy a fast-paced setting, and want room to grow in banking—Spanish skills are a big plus.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.