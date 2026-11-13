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📣 Lawrence, MA Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings
Lawrence has a nice mix of sales and communications roles right now, from field sales to mission-driven fundraising. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there’s something here for you.
Xfinity Outside Sales Professional
- Employer: Comcast
- Location: Lawrence, MA (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base $52,900, target total compensation $86,900 (base + targeted commission; potential to earn more if you exceed goals)
Door-to-door role selling Xfinity residential services in local neighborhoods and at approved events. Good fit if you’re self-motivated, like being outside, and want clear sales goals with commission upside.
Energy Solutions Advisor
- Employer: Navigate Power & Verde Solutions
- Location: Remote – based in Lawrence, MA area
- Type: Contract
- Compensation: Commission-based, approx. $50,000–$250,000/year (no income cap)
Fully remote B2B sales role helping businesses cut energy costs with things like solar, EV chargers, and battery storage. Best for experienced, entrepreneurial sales pros who want high commission potential and flexibility.
Development and Communications Manager
- Employer: Merrimack Valley Project
- Location: Hybrid – Lawrence, MA 01841
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000–$80,000/year
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, extended office closure at year-end, retirement plan (in development), professional development, travel reimbursement
Lead fundraising and communications for a local social justice nonprofit, managing donor campaigns, grants, events, and social media. Great if you love storytelling, community work, and want a stable role with solid benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives you ideas for how to tailor your resume or what to search for next.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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