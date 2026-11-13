Lawrence has a nice mix of sales and communications roles right now, from field sales to mission-driven fundraising. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Comcast

Comcast Location: Lawrence, MA (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $52,900, target total compensation $86,900 (base + targeted commission; potential to earn more if you exceed goals)

Door-to-door role selling Xfinity residential services in local neighborhoods and at approved events. Good fit if you’re self-motivated, like being outside, and want clear sales goals with commission upside.

Employer: Navigate Power & Verde Solutions

Location: Remote – based in Lawrence, MA area

Type: Contract

Compensation: Commission-based, approx. $50,000–$250,000/year (no income cap)

Fully remote B2B sales role helping businesses cut energy costs with things like solar, EV chargers, and battery storage. Best for experienced, entrepreneurial sales pros who want high commission potential and flexibility.

Employer: Merrimack Valley Project

Location: Hybrid – Lawrence, MA 01841

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$80,000/year

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, extended office closure at year-end, retirement plan (in development), professional development, travel reimbursement

Lead fundraising and communications for a local social justice nonprofit, managing donor campaigns, grants, events, and social media. Great if you love storytelling, community work, and want a stable role with solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives you ideas for how to tailor your resume or what to search for next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.