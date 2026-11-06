🤝 Lawrence, MA Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Lawrence has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being out in the community. These roles range from youth mentoring to in‑home ABA and adult foster care support.

Employer: Family Services of the Merrimack Valley

Family Services of the Merrimack Valley Location: Lawrence, MA (hybrid: office + remote)

(hybrid: office + remote) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $25–$26/hour + $1,000 bonus

Lead the Big Friends Little Friends youth mentoring program, supervise staff, and grow mentor/mentee matches across the Merrimack Valley. Great fit if you have a human services background, love working with diverse communities, and want strong benefits, 4 weeks paid time off, and 13 paid holidays.

Employer: Middlesex HealthCare Services

Middlesex HealthCare Services Location: Lawrence, MA (in person, community-based)

(in person, community-based) Type: Likely full/part-time, field-based (AFC program)

Likely (AFC program) Pay: $23.27–$28.02/hour

Support adults and elders in Adult Foster Care by doing home visits, assessments, and care plans, and by coaching caregivers. Good match if you have a bachelor’s in social work/psychology (or related), 1–2 years with elders or adults with disabilities, and reliable transportation.

Employer: A Traveling Teacher Education LLC

A Traveling Teacher Education LLC Location: Student’s home in Lawrence, MA

Type: Part-time (~15 hrs/week)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, about 3 hours/day, 9:30 AM–2:30 PM window

Monday–Friday, about 3 hours/day, window Pay: $35/hour

Work 1:1 with a 6‑year‑old with autism, supporting behavior and engagement during virtual lessons with a licensed teacher. Ideal if you’re an active RBT who wants steady weekday hours, close collaboration with a BCBA, and to focus on one student.

Employer: Waystone Health & Human Services

Location: Family homes in Lawrence/Haverhill area

Type: Per diem, 3–6 hrs/week

Pay: $36.36–$56.08/hour

Provide in‑home ABA services 1:1 with children and families, collecting data and working closely with behaviorists and service navigators. Great for someone with ABA, special education, or psychology experience who wants flexible, higher hourly pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—community and social service employers often have related roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.