undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🤝 Lawrence, MA Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings
Lawrence has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being out in the community. These roles range from youth mentoring to in‑home ABA and adult foster care support.
BFLF Supervisor – Big Friends Little Friends Mentoring
- Employer: Family Services of the Merrimack Valley
- Location: Lawrence, MA (hybrid: office + remote)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $25–$26/hour + $1,000 bonus
Lead the Big Friends Little Friends youth mentoring program, supervise staff, and grow mentor/mentee matches across the Merrimack Valley. Great fit if you have a human services background, love working with diverse communities, and want strong benefits, 4 weeks paid time off, and 13 paid holidays.
AFC Case Manager
- Employer: Middlesex HealthCare Services
- Location: Lawrence, MA (in person, community-based)
- Type: Likely full/part-time, field-based (AFC program)
- Pay: $23.27–$28.02/hour
Support adults and elders in Adult Foster Care by doing home visits, assessments, and care plans, and by coaching caregivers. Good match if you have a bachelor’s in social work/psychology (or related), 1–2 years with elders or adults with disabilities, and reliable transportation.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) – In-Home, Lawrence, MA
- Employer: A Traveling Teacher Education LLC
- Location: Student’s home in Lawrence, MA
- Type: Part-time (~15 hrs/week)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, about 3 hours/day, 9:30 AM–2:30 PM window
- Pay: $35/hour
Work 1:1 with a 6‑year‑old with autism, supporting behavior and engagement during virtual lessons with a licensed teacher. Ideal if you’re an active RBT who wants steady weekday hours, close collaboration with a BCBA, and to focus on one student.
Children & Family Services – Skills Trainer Teacher II (In Home ABA)
- Employer: Waystone Health & Human Services
- Location: Family homes in Lawrence/Haverhill area
- Type: Per diem, 3–6 hrs/week
- Pay: $36.36–$56.08/hour
Provide in‑home ABA services 1:1 with children and families, collecting data and working closely with behaviorists and service navigators. Great for someone with ABA, special education, or psychology experience who wants flexible, higher hourly pay.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—community and social service employers often have related roles opening up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.