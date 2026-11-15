Lawrence has some solid front-line customer roles open, especially if you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Lawrence, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts in-store and over the phone, handle the cash drawer, and support basic in-store services like battery tests and wiper installs. Bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply, and there are clear paths for growth plus benefits like paid time off, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and health insurance.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #484

Location: 3300 Iowa St, Lawrence, KS 66046

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17–$30 per hour + possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

Work in Walmart’s Auto Care Center doing vehicle service while customers shop, with mid and closing shifts available. This role comes with strong benefits, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Central Bank

Location: KU Union, Lawrence, KS

Type: Listed as Volunteer (check posting for details)

Listed as (check posting for details) Salary: Not listed

Support students and customers with everyday banking needs, from opening accounts to handling transactions, while learning the ropes of retail banking. Central Bank highlights career growth, competitive compensation based on experience, and potential internship credit, so this could be a good step if you’re eyeing a future in finance.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.