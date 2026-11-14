Lawrence has a steady flow of driving work right now, from local van routes to high-earning OTR gigs. If you like being on the road, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: City Electric Supply

City Electric Supply Location: Lawrence, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Local role mixing delivery driving and warehouse work. You’ll load orders, plan routes, deliver to customers, and help keep the warehouse organized. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, and more) and room to grow within the company.

Note: This appears to be the same role as listing #49984, so it’s included once here.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Lawrence, KS (hiring OTR across the U.S. & Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team owner operators)

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events. All miles (loaded and empty) are paid, with a guaranteed minimum average of $5,000 per week worked, plus detention pay, paid tolls, fuel permits/taxes, and a fuel price guarantee. Passport required for U.S./Canada runs.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—good driving jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.