Lawrence healthcare is busy right now—good news if you’re in nursing, therapy, or caregiving. Here are a few solid roles with real growth and steady hours.

Employer: Brighton Hospice

Brighton Hospice Location: Lawrence, KS

Type: Full-time (7 days on / 7 days off, 4:30 pm–8:00 am )

(7 days on / 7 days off, ) Salary: Not listed

After-hours hospice RN role with a true 7-on / 7-off schedule for real work/life balance. You’ll handle admissions, symptom management, and on-call support in homes and facilities, with competitive pay, full benefits, 401(k) match, and a lower caseload focus.

Employer: SERC Physical Therapy (Upstream Rehabilitation)

(Upstream Rehabilitation) Location: Lawrence, KS (plus Eudora & Lawrence West options)

(plus Eudora & Lawrence West options) Type: Full-time, Part-time, or PRN

Salary: $80,000–$95,000 + bonus potential

Outpatient ortho PT role with strong mentorship, clear career paths, and big CEU support. Offers competitive pay, monthly bonus program, student loan help, 100% employer-paid medical option, PTO, and 401(k) match in a modern, data-driven clinic network.

Employer: Right at Home Overland Park, KS

Location: Lawrence, KS & Douglas County

Type: Flexible / Other (great for second job or extra hours)

Flexible / Other (great for second job or extra hours) Pay: $18/hour + $1.50/hour weekend differential

In-home caregiving role with flexible scheduling, paid training, and extra pay for short shifts. Good fit if you want meaningful one-on-one work, PTO, medical coverage, and a local team that offers recognition and bonus opportunities.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get your application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.