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🏥 Lawrence, KS Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Lawrence healthcare is busy right now—good news if you’re in nursing, therapy, or caregiving. Here are a few solid roles with real growth and steady hours.
On-Call Registered Nurse (RN) - 7 on 7 off
- Employer: Brighton Hospice
- Location: Lawrence, KS
- Type: Full-time (7 days on / 7 days off, 4:30 pm–8:00 am)
- Salary: Not listed
After-hours hospice RN role with a true 7-on / 7-off schedule for real work/life balance. You’ll handle admissions, symptom management, and on-call support in homes and facilities, with competitive pay, full benefits, 401(k) match, and a lower caseload focus.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient Ortho
- Employer: SERC Physical Therapy (Upstream Rehabilitation)
- Location: Lawrence, KS (plus Eudora & Lawrence West options)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, or PRN
- Salary: $80,000–$95,000 + bonus potential
Outpatient ortho PT role with strong mentorship, clear career paths, and big CEU support. Offers competitive pay, monthly bonus program, student loan help, 100% employer-paid medical option, PTO, and 401(k) match in a modern, data-driven clinic network.
Caregiver / CNA – Lawrence Area
- Employer: Right at Home Overland Park, KS
- Location: Lawrence, KS & Douglas County
- Type: Flexible / Other (great for second job or extra hours)
- Pay: $18/hour + $1.50/hour weekend differential
In-home caregiving role with flexible scheduling, paid training, and extra pay for short shifts. Good fit if you want meaningful one-on-one work, PTO, medical coverage, and a local team that offers recognition and bonus opportunities.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get your application in while these spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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