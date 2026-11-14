Lawrence has a nice mix of retail and service jobs right now, from big-box stores to specialty shops. Good options here if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: City Electric Supply

City Electric Supply Location: Lawrence, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Face-to-face role helping contractors and customers at the counter, plus hands-on work in the warehouse (receiving, organizing, preparing orders, and some deliveries). Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, bonuses, and strong training and growth paths in a long-standing, family-owned company.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #484

Location: 3300 Iowa St, Lawrence, KS 66046

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

Front-desk style role in the Auto Care Center, helping customers with vehicle service while they shop. Includes health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, company discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for everything from high school to bachelor’s degrees.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Lawrence, KS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level, people-focused job bagging groceries, helping customers find items, and keeping the store tidy. Offers competitive pay, flexible schedules, store discount, 401(k) with match, paid time off options, and DailyPay so you can access your earnings as you go.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.