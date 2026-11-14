Lawrence has steady demand for people who can keep buildings, parks, and plants running smoothly. If you like hands-on work and don’t mind getting a little dirty, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hallmark

Hallmark Location: Lawrence, KS (Lawrence Production Center)

(Lawrence Production Center) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead facility operations, utilities, HVAC, and grounds for Hallmark’s Lawrence production site. You’ll manage projects, vendors, budgets, and emergency planning while supervising building and HVAC specialists to keep manufacturing running safely and smoothly.

Employer: City of Lawrence

Location: Lawrence, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Health/dental/vision/life, KPERS retirement, paid vacation & sick leave, personal days, holidays, 12 weeks paid caregiver leave

Senior-level role doing skilled park and facility maintenance—carpentry, painting, welding, plumbing, turf and landscape care, snow removal, and more. You’ll often act as a crew leader and must be able to handle physical outdoor work and work toward a CDL and pesticide license if you don’t already have them.

Employer: Post Consumer Brands

Location: Lawrence, KS

Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts (Sat–Mon with alternating Fridays OR Tue–Thu with alternating Fridays)

(Sat–Mon with alternating Fridays OR Tue–Thu with alternating Fridays) Starting Pay: $20.97/hour

Clean and sanitize production equipment and plant areas at a large pet food facility. This is active work in a 24/7 operation, doing industrial cleaning and janitorial tasks to keep the site safe and food-grade clean.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances in the same departments.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.