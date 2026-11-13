Lawrence has some solid options right now if you like talking with people and closing deals. These roles are all about sales, service, and building relationships.

Employer: PeakMade Real Estate

PeakMade Real Estate Location: Lawrence, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission-eligible)

Front-line sales role at a student-focused community, turning tours into signed leases. Good fit if you’re a closer who likes a fast pace, weekend hours, and earning commission with perks like housing discounts, PTO, and a 401(k) match.

Employer: PeakMade Real Estate

PeakMade Real Estate Location: Lawrence, KS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (commission-eligible)

Similar to the full-time role but with fewer hours—great if you want sales experience while in school or juggling another job. You’ll give tours, follow up with leads, and help keep occupancy high, with commission and a 401(k) match.

Employer: Everway Strategies (representing AT&T business services)

(representing AT&T business services) Location: Lawrence, KS (travel in the Kansas City area)

Type: Full-time, entry level

Pay: From $900 per week

Entry-level field sales role meeting local business owners and walking them through AT&T wireless and internet options. Good for people who are outgoing, organized, and want to break into B2B sales with in-person client work.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—sales roles tend to open and fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.