Lawrence healthcare is busy right now—great time to land a stable role with solid benefits. Here are a few stand-out openings for nurses and physicians in town.

Employer: Milan Laser Hair Removal

Milan Laser Hair Removal Location: Lawrence, KS

Type: Part-time (about 19 hrs/week, 2 days/week)

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient aesthetics role doing laser hair removal in a structured clinic setting—no hospital shifts. Perks include free laser hair removal for you and a spouse/partner, 401(k) with match, CEU reimbursement, commission opportunities, and predictable schedules.

Employer: LifeStance Health

LifeStance Health Location: Lawrence, KS

Type: Full-time, 100% outpatient

Salary: $350,000–$400,000+ (productivity-based)

Outpatient psychiatry with telehealth + in-person flexibility, $30,000 sign-on bonus, and a full benefits package (health, dental, vision, life, 401(k) with match, paid parental leave, holidays). Modern offices, full admin support, and extra pay for supervising mid-levels.

Employer: Heartland Community Health Center

Location: Lawrence, KS

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $34.00–$44.00/hour (non-exempt/hourly)

Clinic-based RN role focused on triage, care coordination, and patient outreach in Family Medicine. You’ll help patients navigate appointments, follow-ups, and community resources while supporting preventive care and chronic disease management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.