🏥 Lawrence, KS Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lawrence healthcare is hiring across clinics, senior care, and specialty offices. If you like helping people and want steady, in-person work, these are worth a look.

Employer: PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America®) – Lawrence, KS

PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America®) – Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Starting at $18.00/hour + shift & weekend differential , more with experience

, more with experience Setting: Senior living / assisted living

Faith-based, not-for-profit senior community where you pass meds, support residents, and work closely with nursing staff. Comes with health, dental, vision, 403(b), loan payment and scholarship programs, CEUs, and employee discounts.

Employer: CSL – Lawrence, KS

– Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Setting: Plasma donation center

Hands-on role drawing blood, running the plasma collection process, and keeping donors safe and comfortable. Good fit if you like fast-paced clinical work, following clear procedures, and may want to grow into other medical roles.

Employer: Advanced Chiropractic Services – Lawrence, KS 66047

– Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Pay: From $18.00/hour

Schedule: Mon/Wed/Fri 7:00–4:00, Tue 7:00–12:00, Sat 7:30–12:00 (required)

Front-desk and clinical support mix: greeting patients, helping with assessments and notes, scheduling, and basic admin. Health insurance and on-the-job training included; CNA/CMA background and customer service experience are a plus.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Lawrence.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.