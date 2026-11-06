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🏥 Lawrence, KS Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Lawrence healthcare is hiring across clinics, senior care, and specialty offices. If you like helping people and want steady, in-person work, these are worth a look.
Certified Medication Aide (CMA)
- Employer: PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America®) – Lawrence, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $18.00/hour + shift & weekend differential, more with experience
- Setting: Senior living / assisted living
Faith-based, not-for-profit senior community where you pass meds, support residents, and work closely with nursing staff. Comes with health, dental, vision, 403(b), loan payment and scholarship programs, CEUs, and employee discounts.
Phlebotomist – Plasma Center
- Employer: CSL – Lawrence, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Setting: Plasma donation center
Hands-on role drawing blood, running the plasma collection process, and keeping donors safe and comfortable. Good fit if you like fast-paced clinical work, following clear procedures, and may want to grow into other medical roles.
Chiropractic Assistant
- Employer: Advanced Chiropractic Services – Lawrence, KS 66047
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: From $18.00/hour
- Schedule: Mon/Wed/Fri 7:00–4:00, Tue 7:00–12:00, Sat 7:30–12:00 (required)
Front-desk and clinical support mix: greeting patients, helping with assessments and notes, scheduling, and basic admin. Health insurance and on-the-job training included; CNA/CMA background and customer service experience are a plus.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Lawrence.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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