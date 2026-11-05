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🚌 Lawrence, KS Transportation Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Lawrence is busy and moving, and so are the trucks and buses that keep everything running. Here are a few solid transportation jobs hiring now in Lawrence, KS.
Maintenance Technician I (School Bus Fleet)
- Employer: Durham School Services (Summit School Services)
- Location: Lawrence, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, retirement plan)
Work as a Fleet Technician I on school buses—doing diagnostics, repairs, and inspections so routes run safe and on time. This role fits an experienced diesel/medium–heavy truck mechanic (about 5+ years), with chances for CDL training, ASE support, and ongoing technical training.
Truck Driver Owner Operator – Solo OTR, Dry Van
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Lawrence, KS (hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada)
- Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo)
- Pay: Average $175,000–$225,000+ per year
Haul sets, costumes, and gear for live entertainment tours—Broadway, concerts, and more. Solo owner operators get all miles paid (loaded & empty), a guaranteed minimum of $3,500/week worked, plus fuel price protection, tolls/permits paid, and access to a health insurance program. Passport required for cross-border runs.
Class A CDL Owner Operator – Team OTR, Dry Van
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Lawrence, KS (hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada)
- Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Team)
- Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team)
Team up and run OTR hauling touring show freight with all miles paid, guaranteed minimum of $5,000/week worked, and many costs covered (fuel permits, tolls, cargo/liability insurance). This is a good fit if you and a partner want high earnings with fewer miles and don’t mind travel and a passport requirement.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—transportation employers often have more than one opening behind each posting.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.