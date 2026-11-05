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Lawrence
🍽️ Multiple Lawrence Food & Hospitality Jobs From $14–$15/hr
7 days ago
Lawrence has some solid food and hotel jobs right now, with flexible shifts and room to grow. If you like fast-paced work and talking to people, these are worth a look.
Restaurant Crewmember – Dinner/Close Shift
- Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
- Location: Lawrence, KS
- Salary: Starting at $14.00/hr (with potential to earn up to $1.50/hr more in your first year)
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s interesting: Entry-level with no experience required and paid training. You’ll rotate between taking orders, running the drive-thru, and keeping the dining room clean, with weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and perks like no-cost therapy, 401(k) with match, and PTO (eligibility rules apply).
Cook – Morning & Lunch Shift
- Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
- Location: Lawrence, KS
- Salary: Starting at $14.00/hr (plus up to $1.50/hr in raises in year one)
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s interesting: Back-of-house role in a fast, upbeat kitchen where you’ll cook chicken finger meals and keep food quality high. Good fit if you like music on, head down, getting things done, with weekly pay, flexible shifts, and the same strong benefits as other crew roles.
Hotel Front Desk Attendant – Full-time & Part-Time
- Employer: TownePlace Suites Lawrence Downtown (Marriott)
- Location: Downtown Lawrence, KS
- Salary: From $15.00/hr
- Type: Full-time & Part-time (shifts 3pm–11pm)
- Why it’s interesting: Front desk role greeting guests, handling check-ins/outs, calls, and reservations. Full-time staff get health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, plus Marriott hotel discounts. Part-time requires at least 16 hours/week.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (hours, benefits, growth paths) make it a great fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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