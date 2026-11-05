📣 Lawrence, KS Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $60K+ Roles

Lawrence has some strong sales and marketing roles right now, especially if you like building relationships and leading teams. Here are a few of the best options hiring today.

Employer: Farmers Insurance Group

Farmers Insurance Group Location: Lawrence, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $57,000–$82,000 per year (base salary + commission + bonuses)

(base salary + commission + bonuses) Why it’s worth a look: Build your own book of business, work Monday–Friday, and earn more as you grow your client base. Comes with PTO, retirement plan, weekly incentives, hands-on training, and help getting your P&C and Life & Health licenses if you’re not already licensed.

Employer: (Hotel managed by Peregrine Hospitality)

(Hotel managed by Peregrine Hospitality) Location: Lawrence, KS

Type: Likely Full-time, salaried

Likely Salary: $60,000–$65,000 per year + quarterly sales incentive bonus

Why it’s worth a look: Lead banquet and social catering sales, manage key accounts, and represent the hotel at trade shows and community events. Good fit if you like hospitality, hitting sales goals, and owning relationships from prospecting through event handoff.

Employer: Dream Nissan Lawrence / Lawrence Kia

Location: Lawrence, KS

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $75,000–$125,000 per year (highly competitive comp + bonuses)

(highly competitive comp + bonuses) Why it’s worth a look: High-impact leadership role for an experienced new car franchise sales manager with strong subprime/special finance skills. You’ll desk deals, lead the sales team, manage internet and showroom traffic, and have career advancement, health benefits, and relocation assistance available.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back soon—employers often post similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.