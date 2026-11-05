🏭 Lawrence, KS Manufacturing: Several Full-Time Openings

Lawrence is busy right now with food and packaging plants running 24/7. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local factories are hiring.

Employer: Amcor

Amcor Location: Lawrence, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the tooling team that keeps injection molds running for a major packaging manufacturer. You’ll help with mold changeovers, basic repairs, inspections, and training new team members while using measuring tools and shop equipment.

Why it stands out: Solid manufacturing career path with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, disability and life insurance, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and bonus eligibility listed in the posting.

Employer: The Hershey Company (Dot’s Pretzels plant)

(Dot’s Pretzels plant) Location: Lawrence, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $23.25/hr + $2/hr overnight shift diff, up to $1/hr raise after 6 months

Run and monitor packaging machines that bag Dot’s Pretzels, checking weights, seals, codes, and doing basic cleaning and changeovers. 12-hour rotating shifts mean you work 3–4 days a week with every other weekend off, plus health insurance Day 1, 401(k) with match, and PTO.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.