🏥 Lawrence KS Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From MA to Manager

Lawrence healthcare is hiring across the board right now—from hands-on senior care to leadership and clinic support. If you’re in medical or mental health, there’s solid variety here.

Employer: Americare Senior Living

Americare Senior Living Location: Lawrence, KS (Monterey Village Assisted Living & Memory Care)

(Monterey Village Assisted Living & Memory Care) Type: Listed as FULL_TIME; description says Part-Time , flexible nights/days/evenings

Listed as FULL_TIME; description says , flexible Pay: Starting at $18.50–$19/hour

Small, homey senior community where you pass meds, help with daily care, and really get to know residents. Comes with daily pay access, PTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match, tuition help, and free meals (benefits vary by status).

Employer: Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center

Location: Lawrence, KS

Type: Full-time, exempt, benefits-eligible

Salary: Not listed; includes medical, dental, vision, KPERS retirement, life insurance, EAP, generous PTO

Lead medical and clinical work for people in acute behavioral health crisis at the TRC. Ideal for a master’s-prepared psychiatric RN who wants to shape protocols, support a multidisciplinary team, and keep care trauma-informed and person-centered.

Employer: LMH Health

Location: Lawrence, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; role notes excellent benefits, tuition reimbursement, and growth potential

Clinic-based MA role supporting cardiology: vitals, rooming, lab specimens, wound/cast care, refills, and scheduling. Good fit if you have CNA, MA program, EMT, nursing student, pre-med/health, or surg tech background and want strong training and advancement.

Employer: LMH Health

Location: Lawrence, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; includes excellent benefits, tuition reimbursement, and professional recognition

Lead the OR nursing team—staffing, education, patient rounds, quality, and compliance—while still jumping in for bedside care as needed. Requires KS RN license, BSN, 5+ years total experience (3 clinical, 2 leadership) and a passion for coaching nurses.

Employer: The University of Kansas Health System

Location: Lawrence, KS – Watkins Health Services

Type: Part-time / PRN (Days)

Salary: Not listed

Campus health setting where you room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, handle scheduling and records, and keep exam rooms stocked. Great if you’re a graduate of an MA program or have 1+ year MA experience/CCMA/NCRMA, and want flexible PRN work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and ways to stay in their talent pool.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.