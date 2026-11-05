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🏥 Lawrence KS Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From MA to Manager
Lawrence healthcare is hiring across the board right now—from hands-on senior care to leadership and clinic support. If you’re in medical or mental health, there’s solid variety here.
Certified Medication Aide (CMA) – Monterey Village
- Employer: Americare Senior Living
- Location: Lawrence, KS (Monterey Village Assisted Living & Memory Care)
- Type: Listed as FULL_TIME; description says Part-Time, flexible nights/days/evenings
- Pay: Starting at $18.50–$19/hour
Small, homey senior community where you pass meds, help with daily care, and really get to know residents. Comes with daily pay access, PTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match, tuition help, and free meals (benefits vary by status).
Medical Manager – Treatment & Recovery Center
- Employer: Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center
- Location: Lawrence, KS
- Type: Full-time, exempt, benefits-eligible
- Salary: Not listed; includes medical, dental, vision, KPERS retirement, life insurance, EAP, generous PTO
Lead medical and clinical work for people in acute behavioral health crisis at the TRC. Ideal for a master’s-prepared psychiatric RN who wants to shape protocols, support a multidisciplinary team, and keep care trauma-informed and person-centered.
Medical Assistant – Heart Center
- Employer: LMH Health
- Location: Lawrence, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; role notes excellent benefits, tuition reimbursement, and growth potential
Clinic-based MA role supporting cardiology: vitals, rooming, lab specimens, wound/cast care, refills, and scheduling. Good fit if you have CNA, MA program, EMT, nursing student, pre-med/health, or surg tech background and want strong training and advancement.
Clinical Nursing Manager – Operating Room
- Employer: LMH Health
- Location: Lawrence, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; includes excellent benefits, tuition reimbursement, and professional recognition
Lead the OR nursing team—staffing, education, patient rounds, quality, and compliance—while still jumping in for bedside care as needed. Requires KS RN license, BSN, 5+ years total experience (3 clinical, 2 leadership) and a passion for coaching nurses.
Medical Assistant – Watkins Health Services (PRN)
- Employer: The University of Kansas Health System
- Location: Lawrence, KS – Watkins Health Services
- Type: Part-time / PRN (Days)
- Salary: Not listed
Campus health setting where you room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, handle scheduling and records, and keep exam rooms stocked. Great if you’re a graduate of an MA program or have 1+ year MA experience/CCMA/NCRMA, and want flexible PRN work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and ways to stay in their talent pool.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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