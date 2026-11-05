🔧 Lawrence, KS Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lawrence has steady demand for people who keep homes, buildings, and campuses in great shape. Here are a few solid options if you like hands-on work and seeing the results of your effort every day.

Employer: Not listed (residential clients)

Not listed (residential clients) Location: Lawrence, KS

Salary: $20.00/hour

Type: Part-time, in-person

You’ll clean and sanitize homes, handle dusting, floors, bathrooms, and sometimes laundry or light cooking. Good fit if you want a flexible schedule, like working on your own, and enjoy making spaces feel fresh and comfortable.

Employer: The University of Kansas

Location: Lawrence, KS

Salary: $18.00/hour + $0.60/hour shift differential

Type: Full-time, overnight, in-person (listed as internship category but functions as a regular custodial role)

Overnight custodial work on campus: cleaning classrooms, offices, restrooms, and entrances, plus floor care and some snow/ice removal. KU offers strong benefits (vacation, sick leave, holidays, health and dental, retirement, and tuition assistance up to 12 credit hours per year).

Employer: Midwest Property Management

Location: Lawrence, KS

Salary: $50,000–$60,000/year

Type: Full-time, in-person

Lead a maintenance team while still doing hands-on work across a mix of residential and commercial properties. Comes with health and dental (50% paid), retirement with match, and paid vacation, and is ideal if you’re an experienced tech ready to step into (or grow in) a supervisor role.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—similar roles pop up in Lawrence all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.