🏥 Lawrence KS Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lawrence has a steady flow of healthcare and wellness roles right now, from hands-on nursing to mental health and campus fitness jobs.

Here are a few solid options hiring in Lawrence, KS this week.

Employer: Midwest Health, Inc.

Midwest Health, Inc. Location: Lawrence, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (plus benefits)

Day-shift Charge RN/LPN role where you help direct resident care and support other nursing staff under the Director of Nursing. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, scholarships, and an employee-friendly environment in a rehab/long-term care setting.

Employer: The University of Kansas – Ambler Student Recreation Fitness Center

– Ambler Student Recreation Fitness Center Location: Lawrence, KS

Type: Student hourly / part-time, on-site

Salary: $15.40–$18.45 per hour

Application review date: 10/26/26

Campus job for KU students who love fitness and coaching others. You’ll design training programs, guide clients on equipment and form, and keep the gym safe and clean. Requires or soon requires CPR/AED and an NCCA-accredited CPT (or completion of KU’s ACE program), with about 6 hours/week of work.

Employer: Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center

Location: Lawrence, KS

Type: Listed as part-time in posting header; description notes full-time, non-exempt, benefits-eligible

Listed as in posting header; description notes Salary: $20.00–$23.00 per hour

Night-shift leadership role supporting a crisis and urgent care behavioral health team. You’ll handle scheduling, task assignments, help with de-escalation training, and support patients in crisis stabilization. Comes with medical, dental, vision, KPERS retirement, life insurance, EAP, and generous PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.