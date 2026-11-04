💰 Lawrence, KS Accounting & Finance – Multiple Local Openings

Lawrence has some solid money-minded roles open right now, from campus finance to county grants and payroll. If you like numbers, reports, and keeping things compliant, these are worth a look.

Employer: The University of Kansas

The University of Kansas Location: Lawrence, KS

Type: Internship (full-time schedule)

Salary: $61,700

Application review begins: Wednesday, November 18, 2026 (continues until filled)

Work with KU Budget Officers to balance budgets, pull and analyze data from multiple systems, and prepare reports for the state and bond-related needs. This role is great if you enjoy Excel, data tools, and want strong public-sector benefits plus vacation, sick leave, and retirement.

Employer: Douglas County, KS Government

Location: Lawrence, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $27.34/hour

Apply by: Monday, November 16 at 5:00 pm or until filled (via dgcoks.gov/jobs)

Help manage the financial and compliance side of county grants—tracking spending, doing reconciliations, and preparing reports for funders and internal teams. Good fit if you’re organized, like detailed paperwork, and want strong public benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement, paid leave).

Employer: Truity Credit Union

Location: Lawrence, KS

Type: In-person, expected 42 hours/week

In-person, expected Pay: $26.12 – $31.46/hour

Handle payroll processing, keep HR and payroll records accurate, and reconcile payroll with the general ledger. Ideal if you like a mix of HR and accounting work and are comfortable with spreadsheets, payroll systems, and confidential data.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—skills in finance, grants, and payroll transfer well across many local employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.