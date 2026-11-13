Lawrence is busy in healthcare right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already have medical office experience. Here are a few stand-out roles hiring now.

Employer: Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism)

Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism) Location: Lawrence, IN

Pay: $20 – $23 per hour

Type: Likely full-time or part-time (not clearly stated)

Work one-on-one with kids with autism in a center setting, using ABA therapy. No experience needed, paid 40-hour training, and they cover your RBT certification, plus early access to wages and growth in behavioral health. Must be bilingual in Spanish.

Employer: Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism)

Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism) Location: Lawrence, IN

Pay: $20 – $23 per hour

Type: Likely full-time or part-time (not clearly stated)

Similar role supporting children with autism in a center, using ABA therapy. Great fit if you’ve done childcare, tutoring, caregiving, or customer service—they train you, pay you during training, and cover RBT certification.

Employer: Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism)

Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism) Location: Lawrence, IN

Pay: $20 – $23 per hour

Type: Likely full-time or part-time (not clearly stated)

Hands-on role providing ABA therapy to kids with autism in the center and possibly in-home. You’ll use a tablet to track progress, keep sessions fun, and get a clear career path in behavioral analysis with strong support and perks.

Employer: Capital Health

Location: Listed as Lawrence, IN (role is tied to the Institute for Neurosciences Lawrenceville, NJ)

Listed as (role is tied to the Institute for Neurosciences Lawrenceville, NJ) Pay Range: $18.57 – $23.23 per hour (for full-time, 40 hours/week )

(for ) Type: Full-time, day shift

Office-based role coordinating surgery schedules, insurance pre-certifications, and front-desk tasks for a busy neuroscience practice. Good fit if you have 1+ year in a medical office or hospital, like organizing details, and want strong benefits and paid time off.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.