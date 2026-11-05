💰 Lawrence County fall property tax due November 10, 2026

💰 Fall property tax payment due November 10, 2026 Lawrence County Treasurer Penny Cobb reminds property owners that the fall installment tax payment is due Tuesday, November 10, 2026. You can pay: In person at 916 15th Street, Room 27, Bedford, IN 47421 , Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM (cash, check, money order; bring your tax statement if you can).

at , (cash, check, money order; bring your tax statement if you can). By phone with credit/debit at 1-888-654-3143 (property number required, fee applies ).

with credit/debit at (property number required, ). Online at https://lawrencecounty.egovpayments.com (fee applies; more info at www.lawrencecounty.in.gov/202/treasurer ).

at (fee applies; more info at ). Drop box outside the Treasurer’s Office door (include payment coupon, contact info, and a self-addressed stamped envelope if you want a receipt).

outside the Treasurer’s Office door (include payment coupon, contact info, and a self-addressed stamped envelope if you want a receipt). By mail – make sure the postmark is on or before November 10 or it will be counted late. Office notes: Closed November 11 for Veterans Day.

for Veterans Day. Closed to the public Nov 12–29 while processing mail, planning to reopen Wednesday, November 30 (phones still answered). Questions: Assessed value/appeals: Assessor – 812-275-5405

Deductions/tax bill calculations: Auditor – 812-275-3111

Payments: Treasurer – 812-275-2431

Delinquent personal property (demand notice): American Financial Credit Services, Inc. – 888-317-2327 ext. 1

More Info: Fall installment tax payment is due Tuesday, Nove...