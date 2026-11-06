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Lawndale
Lawndale issues notice on Waymo vehicles
7 days ago
The City of Lawndale has issued a community notice for residents about Waymo vehicles operating in the South Bay, explaining what Lawndale residents should know and stressing its focus on public safety and keeping the community informed.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Lawndale
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