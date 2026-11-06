Jane Addams Students Create International Peace Day Flag

Students at Jane Addams Middle School in the Lawndale Elementary School District worked with teacher Ms. D’Agostino to create art patches that joined together as an International Peace Day flag. The project linked art, community, and social-emotional learning, letting students share a message of peace with the wider community. The work was done in partnership with ESMoA, the district Educational Services team, and Jane Addams Middle School.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Lawndale Elementary School District