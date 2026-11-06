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Lawndale
Notice about Waymo vehicles in Lawndale
7 days ago
The City of Lawndale shared a notice about Waymo vehicles in the South Bay area. The message says this is information that Lawndale residents should know.
The city says it is committed to public safety and to keeping the community informed. Neighbors are asked to read the notice to learn more about the Waymo vehicles in the area.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Lawndale
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.