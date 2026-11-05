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Lawndale

Santa sleigh visits Lawndale neighborhoods

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KDSSR_1GnOKVLo00

Santa and his elves will visit the neighborhoods of Lawndale from December 7-18. This is part of the Santa Sleigh event for the holiday season.

Neighbors can check the city website for full details on the routes and the exact dates when Santa will be in each neighborhood. Plan ahead if you want to see the sleigh and wave to Santa.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Lawndale

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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