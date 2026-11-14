An Amazon worker in Iowa was escorted from a warehouse for threatening other employees before he ran over a man, authorities say.

Jadyn Welborn, 20, faces charges including attempted murder, assault, three counts of second-degree criminal mischief, and reckless driving, according to Scott County jail records reviewed by Law&Crime. The defendant is being detained in the Scott County Jail.

On Thursday at about 11 a.m., Welborn was at the Amazon Fulfillment Center off Research Parkway in Davenport, a city on the eastern edge of the state, bordering Illinois. The defendant was an Amazon employee, regional NBC affiliate KWQC reported, though his exact job title is unclear.

Welborn was allegedly threatening other staff members when management at the building escorted him out. The defendant, however, apparently did not go quietly.

He reportedly shouted at every person he came across, including a visibly pregnant woman whom he threatened to attack, according to area ABC affiliate WQAD. Welborn finally got into his own vehicle and left, but then he returned, authorities said.

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The defendant reportedly turned around and intentionally drove at a landscaped median where the victim was standing, hitting the man and throwing him onto and over his vehicle, according to law enforcement.

Welborn then crashed into another car, police said

Investigators said there was no sign that Welborn tried to slow down before making impact.

Emergency workers arrived at the scene, and despite feeling pain in his back and legs, the victim did not accept medical attention.

Welborn is jailed on a $48,600 bond. Authorities have asked for him to receive a mental health evaluation, according to KWQC.

The defendant has a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 20.

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