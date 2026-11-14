Inset left to right: Lisa Vaughn and Aubrey Vaughn (Fairfax County Police Department). Background: A section of the 1400 block of Woodacre Drive in McLean, Virginia (Google Maps).

Two parents were arrested in Virginia after authorities say they threw a party complete with fireworks and underage drinking for their teenage child.

Lisa Vaughn, 45, and Aubrey Vaughn, 55, were each charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and maintaining a common nuisance, the Fairfax County Police Department announced.

After being charged in the matter, both defendants turned themselves in at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and were released on $1,000 unsecured bonds.

On Nov. 6, at about 9 p.m., the police department said its officers responded to the 1400 block of Woodacre Drive in McLean, an unincorporated community just west of Washington, D.C.

Multiple people had called 911 that night reporting a "large" party "had gotten out of control." These witnesses estimated that "between 100 and 300 people had gathered" at the defendants' house, police said.

Later that night, officers arrived to find "a large crowd and fireworks being discharged." Police reported that there were "hundreds of teenagers" and underage drinking at the location in question.

The police department said officers "worked to restore order and safely disperse those gathered at the residence."

As the officers investigated, they allegedly learned Lisa and Aubrey Vaughn "had organized the party" for their teenage child.

After that, authorities obtained warrants charging the homeowners, leading to the defendants turning themselves in.

"This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety and supervision when hosting gatherings involving minors," the police department said. "While these events are often intended to be fun and enjoyable, circumstances can change quickly. We encourage parents and homeowners to remain mindful of activities taking place on their property, take steps to prevent underage drinking, and contact police if concerns arise or a situation begins to escalate."