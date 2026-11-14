Inset: Jacob Thompson (Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office). Background: Magruder Hospital in Port Clinton, Ohio (Google Maps).

A father in Ohio was indicted after medical authorities said his 7-week-old son died due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Jacob Thompson, 28, faces charges including aggravated murder, murder, and two counts each of felonious assault and child endangerment, according to Ottawa County Court of Common Pleas records reviewed by Law&Crime.

The child victim who died was identified as Rowan Thompson, regional CBS affiliate WTOL reported.

On July 3, Rowan was found unresponsive at his home in Port Clinton, a city in northern Ohio, between Cleveland and Detroit, Michigan. The little boy was taken to nearby Magruder Hospital, where he was pronounced dead that evening, according to the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office.

Eventually, an autopsy was performed on the child's body, which found the child died from blunt force trauma to the head. The manner of death was determined to be homicide, and investigators realized someone had caused the boy's injuries.

Authorities were not more specific as to what they believed happened, but the indictment filed on Nov. 12 indicates law enforcement believes Jacob Thompson had been abusive before — to a different child.

Notably, one of Thompson's felonious assault and child endangerment counts is related to an incident on Feb. 3, 2025.

Jennifer Reed with the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office told WTOL that the defendant is accused of hurting his other child, identified only as W.T., when this child was 2 months old.

Jacob Thompson was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Ottawa County Detention Facility. He is being held on $2 million bond.

The defendant appeared in court on Friday and is due to return on Dec. 18. He has a jury trial scheduled for Jan. 26, 2027.