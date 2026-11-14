Son who reported burglary at his home had actually beaten his mother to death with 'various' objects: Deputies

A man who contacted law enforcement to investigate a burglary at his Florida home was arrested when officers found his mother dead inside, according to court records.

Gregory Magloire, 33, has been charged with second-degree murder in the case.

The victim was identified by Miami independent outlet WPLG as 68-year-old Josephine Louise Magloire.

On Wednesday at about 12:50 p.m., the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office was called to a house in Miami after someone — later identified as the defendant — had reported a burglary, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime.

When deputies arrived, however, there was not only no one there but all the doors were locked and there was "no evidence of forced entry."

At that point, Gregory Magloire rolled up on a bicycle, the court documents explain. He pointed deputies to a window on the south side of the property, "but the window was visibly boarded up and undisturbed."

Gregory Magloire said he lived at this house but did not want to go inside. So, according to authorities, he pulled out a key and let deputies in the house.

Deputies noted that the defendant "knew his room had been ransacked, despite not having been inside the residence."

The law enforcement officers entered the home and made a discovery far beyond evidence of a burglary. Inside was the victim "with apparent head/facial trauma, blood on and near her body, and broken glass with blood nearby."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue workers responded to the scene, where they pronounced Josephine Louise Magloire dead.

"Due to inconsistency" in Gregory Magloire's "account, he was detained by the deputies" and later brought to the sheriff's office's homicide bureau for an interview, according to the arrest affidavit.

While speaking with investigators, "the defendant confessed to repeatedly striking the victim with various blunt objects on her head, which caused her demise," the charging document says.

Gregory Magloire is currently being detained without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The post Son who reported burglary at his home had actually beaten his mother to death with 'various' objects: Deputies first appeared on Law & Crime.