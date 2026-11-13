An Ohio man who serves as a community leader has been charged in the death of his girlfriend.

Nathaniel Wilkins, 52, was indicted on charges of murder, felonious assault, strangulation or suffocation and domestic violence in connection with the death of his girlfriend, 53-year-old Sara Estep. According to reporting by local CBS affiliate WBNS, Wilkins brought Estep to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 5 after she suffered injuries in their home.

Police said that when they were at the hospital, Wilkins was "trying to answer the questions for her and not allow her to say what happened."

According to court documents obtained by WBNS, medical staff at Grant Medical Center told police that Estep had severe burns on her face, neck and chest, and bruising on her legs and stomach. Her injuries were determined to be so severe that she was transferred to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Investigators said Estep told them that Wilkins became angry with her when she would not get into a bathtub because the water was too hot. Wilkins allegedly put his hands around Estep's neck and forced her into the hot water. Police said Estep's eyes were swollen shut.

Wilkins was arrested on Sept. 10. After Estep died from her injuries on Oct. 16 and her death was ruled a homicide, Wilkins was indicted on a charge of murder. During a court appearance Thursday, a judge set his bond at $1 million. His next court date was not scheduled.

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WBNS reported that Wilkins serves as a North Linden Area Commissioner and advocates for causes including housing. As of Friday, his name still appears on the commission's website.

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