A Michigan man who was arrested for allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his pickup truck reportedly told police that he did it on purpose.

Paul Pennebecker, 21, was charged with assault after police said he was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Nov. 8. According to the Iron Mountain Police Department, officers responded to the Walmart store in Iron Mountain, Michigan, at 7:05 p.m. after receiving calls about a vehicle striking a pedestrian in the parking lot. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, who said he was "struck and dragged" by Pennebecker's truck.

According to the Iron Mountain Police Department, the victim said he was able to "separate" himself from Pennebecker's truck. When he tried to hide behind other vehicles to avoid being hit again, the victim told police that Pennebecker kept trying to hit him by "ramming" the other vehicles.

Police said that once Pennebecker gave up on hitting his first target, he got out of his truck, "physically assaulted a second victim," then fled the scene on foot.

Pennebecker was arrested by Michigan State Police in nearby Menominee County. When he was interviewed by police, Pennebecker allegedly admitted that he "intended to injure" the first victim by hitting him with his truck. According to police, Pennebecker said he went on to commit other crimes after he left the Walmart.

Local Fox affiliate WLUK reported that after midnight on Nov. 9, police responded to reports of an arson at a residence in Menominee County. Police reportedly said they believe Pennebecker was also responsible for the arson. Court records did not show any arson charges for Pennebecker in Menominee County.

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Police said the first victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and discharged the same night.

Pennebecker is charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of child abuse, domestic violence, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and failure to stop after a collision. He is currently in custody at the Dickinson County Jail, where he is being held on $250,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 24.

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