Neighbor blew away a mother and her son in their duplex after an ongoing argument over Wi-Fi: Police

A Texas man has been accused of fatally shooting a mother and her adult son following an ongoing beef over their wireless internet.

Jeremiah McGee, 47, was charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of 62-year-old Maria Davalos and her son, 32-year-old Ariel Arellano Jr. According to a press release from the Lufkin Police Department that was obtained by The Lufkin Daily News, officers responded to a 911 call that was placed by Davalos' other son after he found his mother and brother dead in their Lufkin, Texas, duplex on Oct. 23. Both died of gunshot wounds.

As police investigated the double homicide, they learned that Davalos and Arellano had been part of an ongoing argument with McGee, who lived in the other part of their duplex. Witnesses, including the victims' family members, said the fight was about their Wi-Fi, but police did not provide any more specific details.

When police interviewed McGee, he also cited the argument with his neighbors over Wi-Fi.

The Lufkin Police Department partnered with the Texas Rangers to investigate the deaths of Davalos and Arellano. The investigation garnered enough evidence to secure a search warrant of McGee's home on Friday. Police said that when they searched McGee's home, they found a weapon they believe was the murder weapon.

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McGee was charged with capital murder due to the alleged crime being a double homicide, police said. He is currently in custody at the Angelina County Jail, where he is being held on $2 million bond. His next court date was not made publicly available.

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