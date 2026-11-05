Man blasts unarmed driver near highway off-ramp with suppressed pistol after petty traffic dispute over merging: Cops

An Arizona man is behind bars but claiming self-defense after a road rage incident left another man dead near a highway, according to law enforcement in the Grand Canyon State.

William McGinty, 43, stands accused of one count of murder in the second degree over the death of a victim yet to be identified.

The underlying incident occurred in the middle of the afternoon on Loop 101 in Scottsdale — a partial beltway that traverses the broader Phoenix metro area, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

The "road rage" started around 2 p.m., McGinty said in a later 911 call, according to court documents obtained by Phoenix-based independent TV station KTVK and local CBS affiliate KPHO, which collectively broadcast as Arizona's Family.

At some point, both the defendant and the victim stopped along 87th Street, just north of Cactus Road, police said. That's where the apparent road rage gave way to the fatal shooting.

During the 911 call, McGinty allegedly said the other man was "road raging" at him and that he had to "defend himself," according to the court documents. In turn, the 911 operator asked how McGinty defended himself and he allegedly replied, "my pistol."

The defendant, while admitting to shooting the victim, also said the other man did not appear to have any weapons on him, police said. As the 911 call ended, McGinty allegedly told the dispatcher that he never got out of his car and would wait inside his vehicle until police arrived.

Officers arrived to find McGinty with his hands up outside of his car's window, police said. He was then taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the victim was found lying face up on the ground nearby, police said. He had been shot in his chest and back. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

During a subsequent interview with detectives, McGinty said the trouble started when he was driving down the loop and attempted to exit at Cactus Road, but the victim would not let him merge, police said. An argument ensued and both men exited at Cactus Road.

The defendant claims the victim cut him off, pulling out quickly in front of his car and parking, forcing him to stop abruptly, according to the court documents. After this, McGinty told investigators the other man got out of his car and walked up saying "get the f— out" over and over.

"I don't want no beef," McGinty said he told the other man — while brandishing his gun and holding it against his chest, police said.

The defendant said this did not stop the other man, who made as if to punch McGinty's window, according to the court documents. So, the defendant fired one shot. As the victim apparently turned toward the defendant again, McGinty fired another shot.

The defendant said his gun malfunctioned after the first shot, forcing him to remove a screw from a suppressor before he fired again, according to law enforcement.

At the scene, investigators found no broken glass or any damage to either car, according to the court documents.

Investigators also reviewed traffic camera footage, according to law enforcement. The footage from the area showed "no aggressive driving behavior" from either driver, police said.

The defendant is currently being detained in the Maricopa County Jail on $1 million bond.

The post Man blasts unarmed driver near highway off-ramp with suppressed pistol after petty traffic dispute over merging: Cops first appeared on Law & Crime.