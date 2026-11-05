Teacher's 'horseplay' with 15-year-old student leads to him dragging her across the classroom floor: Deputies

A South Carolina teacher is accused of dragging a student across a classroom floor after "horseplay" escalated into an injury.

Marlin Roberts, 29, has been charged with third-degree assault, according to records reviewed by Law&Crime. He was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff's Department and booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

On Wednesday, Roberts and a 15-year-old student were inside Spring Valley High School. Roberts was a teacher, and the 15-year-old was a girl, McClatchy News reported.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said a school resource officer learned that Roberts and the student "began to horseplay" inside a classroom. At one point, the girl reportedly "jokingly attempted a karate-style kick" at the teacher, but fell onto the floor.

Roberts allegedly then grabbed the student by her foot and dragged her across the classroom floor. Authorities said the girl suffered a scrape, and she and her parents reported the incident to authorities, per local NBC and The CW affiliate WIS.

Deputies ultimately detained Roberts, and he reportedly admitted to the allegations.

Richland School District Two, which operates Spring Valley High School, sent out a statement to parents about the incident. It all but confirms Roberts no longer works for the school district.

"I want to make you aware of an incident involving a former employee today that resulted in an arrest," the statement obtained by WIS begins. "While we cannot share additional details due to the privacy of those involved, please know that we are taking this matter seriously, following district policy, and working with the appropriate district personnel. We remain committed to ensuring that our school is a safe and supportive environment for all students."

The next step in Roberts' case is unclear.

Spring Valley High School is located in Columbia, South Carolina, the state's capital.

The post Teacher's 'horseplay' with 15-year-old student leads to him dragging her across the classroom floor: Deputies first appeared on Law & Crime.