Man who fatally shot 'acquaintance' for fixing tire in his driveway, telling victim to 'die slow' is sentenced

A 20-year-old man in Texas may spend the rest of his life in prison for killing an "acquaintance" whose vehicle broke down on his property, fatally shooting the 38-year-old before telling him to "make sure you die slow."

A McLennan County jury needed only 15 minutes before finding Brandon Michael Davis guilty of murder in the January 2025 slaying of Dustin Nobles, authorities announced.

Following the punishment phase of the trial, jurors sentenced Davis to life in prison with the chance for parole after 30 years.

"Davis acknowledged shooting Nobles, but claimed that the killing was in self-defense," the district attorney's office wrote in a Facebook post. "Prosecutors presented evidence that Nobles was unarmed and that Davis initiated the confrontation. Jurors rejected Davis' self-defense claim, convicting him after only 15 minutes of deliberation."

During the three-day trial, prosecutors presented evidence showing that in December 2024, Davis sent Nobles a text message warning that he would shoot the older man if Nobles ever came back on his street or his property, Waco-based CBS affiliate KWTX reported.

As Law&Crime previously reported, officers with the Waco Police Department responded on Jan. 5, 2025, to Davis' home in the 1300 block of Old Moody Road in Eddy regarding reports of a shooting.

First responders found a man, later identified as Nobles, with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper chest. Paramedics at the scene attempted lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful, pronouncing him dead at 1:04 p.m., according to prior reporting from KWTX, citing a probable cause affidavit.

Police said that the front passenger side of Nobles' car was resting atop a jack and the wheel had been removed. A tool bag lay on the ground nearby. Officers then made contact with Davis, who was still at the home, as well as two witnesses.

The first witness reportedly told police that he went to Davis' home on Sunday only to find Nobles outside. Nobles had reportedly removed a tire from his own car.

The witness told authorities that Davis and Nobles knew each other and had clashed several times.

The witness went inside and woke up Davis, who told his grandfather to order Nobles off the property, police reportedly wrote. When the grandfather returned, he informed Davis that it would take the other man between 30 and 60 minutes to get his car fixed and drive elsewhere.

Davis reportedly responded by ordering his grandfather to go back and tell Nobles he had 10 minutes to get the car fixed and leave.

The grandfather and Davis reportedly argued about the situation before Davis went outside and gave Nobles the 10-minute deadline in person, warning him to leave several times before going back inside and getting a firearm. The witness claimed he chased after Davis, then heard Nobles say, "Come at me" to Davis before the sound of Davis' gun firing, per the report.

Davis reportedly told investigators he was sleeping when the first witness woke him up to inform him that Nobles was outside the home. Angered by Nobles' presence, Davis said he grabbed his rifle and went outside to get rid of the other man.

Once outside, Davis told police that a shirtless Nobles came toward him aggressively with both of his hands clenched in fists at his sides, but reportedly conceded that Nobles was unarmed and did not explicitly threaten Davis. Davis reportedly claimed that he was not going to fight Nobles, so he shot him once in the chest.

Immediately after being struck, Nobles reportedly cried out that he was going to die. "Make sure you die slow," Davis reportedly responded.

The post Man who fatally shot 'acquaintance' for fixing tire in his driveway, telling victim to 'die slow' is sentenced first appeared on Law & Crime.