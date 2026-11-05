Man showed up bloody at friend's house asking for help, then cops checked the back of his pickup truck and found a dead mom of 4: Police

A Michigan man who drove to a friend's house asking for help has been charged with murder after police found a woman dead in his truck.

According to a press release from the Kent County Sheriff's Office, a 44-year-old man was charged with open murder and carrying a weapon with unlawful intent in connection with the death of 28-year-old Holly Luna. Police said they were withholding the suspect's name until his arraignment, but stated that he is in custody at the Kent County Jail.

In a press release, police said deputies responded around 10:52 a.m. on Monday to a call from a woman who said the suspect showed up at her home in Nelson Township, Michigan, "covered in blood" and claiming he had been stabbed. Deputies got to the scene and provided medical assistance, and the suspect was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

When deputies located the suspect's pickup truck, they found Luna in the back, "unresponsive and critically injured."

Police provided lifesaving measures but declared Luna, a mother of four, dead at the scene.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said that the Greenville Department of Public Safety had been looking for Luna and the suspect's truck earlier that morning after her family called police. Kent County Sheriff Bryan Muir told local NBC affiliate WOOD that Luna and the suspect "definitely had a known relationship. They've known each other for years."

Muir said the suspect showed up at his friend's house "disoriented or confused." The friend called 911 after the suspect left.

Kent County officials told WOOD they believe the suspect stabbed Luna in Montcalm County, then drove her in his truck across county lines. Authorities agreed to charge the suspect in Montcalm County.

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The man was booked into Kent County Jail after being discharged from the hospital. He is expected to be arraigned in the next few days.

Luna's family started a GoFundMe to raise money for her family and her funeral expenses.

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