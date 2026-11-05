Your New Car Should Not Live at the Dealership

The first visit, you are patient. The second, you are annoyed but reasonable. By the third visit for the same stalling engine, the same dead battery, the same transmission shudder, something has quietly changed: you no longer own the reliable new car you paid for. You own a recurring appointment and a stack of repair orders to prove it. Most owners keep apologizing for being frustrated, as if expecting a new car to work were unreasonable. It is not. A warranty is a promise the manufacturer made when it sold you the vehicle, and California law takes that promise seriously. That is exactly the failure California's lemon law was written for, and it is more common than the industry likes to admit.

A Promise With Teeth: The Song-Beverly Act

Since 1970, California buyers have been protected by the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, the statute behind all of this. Its logic is plain. When you buy or lease a vehicle, the manufacturer warrants that it will work as advertised. If a covered defect shows up, the manufacturer must repair it. That duty is the floor, not the ceiling.

The ceiling is what surprises people. If the manufacturer cannot fix the defect after a reasonable number of attempts, the Act does not shrug. It requires the manufacturer to take the vehicle back and refund you, or replace it with a comparable one. The car does not have to be brand new either: Many used vehicles still covered by a manufacturer's warranty, a certified pre-owned warranty, or a buyback warranty qualify too.

Four Things That Must Be True

Qualifying is not a feeling and it is not a vote. It is a checklist, and every box on it has to be ticked. The defect has to hurt the vehicle's use, value, or safety in a real way, not merely irritate you, although plenty of qualifying defects do all of that at once. Different defects can sometimes combine into one case as well. The four conditions are these:

● The defect first appeared while the vehicle was covered by the manufacturer's warranty

● You reported the problem to the manufacturer, normally by taking the car to an authorized dealership

● The manufacturer was given a reasonable number of chances to repair it

● Despite those chances, the defect is still there, and the manufacturer has failed to fix it

What a Reasonable Number of Attempts Really Means

The statute wisely refuses to name an exact number, because a failing brake system and a squeaky trim panel should not be measured with the same ruler. In practice, a lemon law claim is judged against guidelines that weigh how serious the defect is against how many chances the manufacturer has had, and how many days your car has spent in the shop instead of on the road.

These are the guidelines California courts and practitioners actually work with. None of them is automatic on its own, which is why the whole repair history is read together, but they show how the pattern of your visits adds up to a case:

How a Claim Actually Moves: It Starts With Your Repair Orders

Every repair order you have ever been handed is a page of your case. The dates, the mileage, your exact complaint in the dealer's words, and the fix that was attempted together tell a story no memory can tell as well. This is why saving every document from day one matters more than any argument you will ever make in a showroom.

With that record assembled, a claim is filed against the manufacturer, and both sides exchange information in a phase called discovery. Your warranty, your repair history, and the manufacturer's own records are laid side by side. In strong cases, the paper trail does most of the persuading before anyone raises their voice.

Most Cases End at a Negotiating Table

Contrary to what television suggests, most California claims settle. Negotiations during discovery resolve the great majority, because manufacturers know which files they cannot defend. When a manufacturer agrees to resolve a claim without a fight, the whole matter can conclude in roughly four to six months, although a contested claim takes longer.

And when negotiation fails, the case is ready for trial, which is why it is built that way from the beginning. The Barry Law Firm has practiced in this single area of law exclusively since 2010, serving clients across California from Los Angeles, so the rhythm of each manufacturer's responses is familiar territory, not a surprise.

What the Manufacturer Actually Owes You

A buyback is not a trade-in and it is not a gesture of goodwill. It is your money back: the down payment, every monthly payment you made, taxes and finance charges, and registration fees, together with payoff of whatever loan balance remains. Out-of-pocket repair costs come back too, along with the incidental expenses the defect caused, like towing and rental cars.

If you would rather keep driving, a comparable replacement vehicle can take the refund's place. Either way, the legal bill is not yours: when a claim succeeds, the lemon law makes the manufacturer pay your attorneys fees and costs as well. At The Barry Law Firm, that protection goes further: clients are guaranteed never to owe a dime,

even if a case does not recover.

The Myths That Keep People Driving Lemons

The most expensive myth is that an expired warranty ends everything. It does not. What matters is that the defect first appeared, and was presented for repair, while the warranty was alive. Owners who reported problems early and filed later, sometimes well after the warranty closed, still hold valid claims, provided they act within the four-year filing deadline.

Two more myths deserve burial. A used car is not automatically excluded, since coverage follows the warranty, not the first owner's name. And filing a claim does not harm your ability to buy or lease your next vehicle. The process exists to hold a manufacturer to its promise, not to punish the person who believed it.

Free to Ask, and Free to Pursue

There is a reason so many defective cars are still being driven by people who have simply run out of energy. Fighting a manufacturer alone feels like arguing with a building. The law anticipated that exhaustion, which is why it put the cost of the fight on the manufacturer, and why an honest case review costs you nothing at all.

If your car has spent more time being repaired than being driven, have the record read by people who read such records every day. The Barry Law Firm offers free consultations at 877-536-6603, and its attorneys, including Otis Hayes III, can tell you plainly whether your lemon law claim is real, and what it is worth, before you spend another Saturday in a service waiting room.

Members of the editorial and news staff of Law&Crime were not involved in the creation of this content.

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