5-year-old 'dragged' by school bus after driver 'trapped' child's backpack in vehicle doors: Sheriff

A 37-year-old school bus driver in New York was arrested after she allegedly "trapped" the backpack of a disembarking 5-year-old student in the vehicle's doors and started driving, "dragging" the student alongside the bus.

The driver, Tasha Van Dayne, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with one count of reckless endangerment, authorities announced.

According to a press release from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, deputies on Monday responded to the area of Martin Drive in Kirkland for a report of a 5-year-old child being "dragged by a school bus." Kirkland is about 50 miles east of Syracuse.

Van Dayne was driving her regular afternoon route for the Clinton Central School District at the time, deputies said.

Authorities said Van Dayne stopped in front of the alleged victim's home, where several children exited the bus.

"Van Dayne closed the school bus door as the last child exited the bus and the backpack of the child became trapped in the bus doors," the sheriff's office wrote in the release. "The child was dragged a distance before the bus stopped."

The child suffered "minor injuries" as a result of the incident, officials said.

Van Dayne turned herself in to authorities on Tuesday, was arrested, then was issued an appearance ticket and released.

A press release from the school district said the victim's backpack "became caught" in the bus door as the bus continued forward, "dragging the student for a short distance before the driver became aware of what had happened and stopped."

"While we are relieved that the student did not sustain serious physical injuries, we recognize that this was a frightening and traumatic experience, not only for the student involved, but also for the children who were still on the bus and witnessed what occurred," the district's release states. "Today and in the days ahead, our school support team will be available to provide counseling and support as needed."

The district did not identify Van Dayne by name, but said that the driver involved in the incident "will no longer be transporting students."

Van Dayne is scheduled to appear in Kirkland Town Court on Nov. 16, authorities said.

The post 5-year-old 'dragged' by school bus after driver 'trapped' child's backpack in vehicle doors: Sheriff first appeared on Law & Crime.