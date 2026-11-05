Man shadowed his 'on-and-off' girlfriend through Walmart, shot her repeatedly then stood over the 21-year-old and calmly watched as she took last breaths: Cops

A woman working a morning shift at an Indiana Walmart was allegedly attacked by her "on-and-off" boyfriend, who followed her through the store before a physical confrontation erupted in an aisle — leading him to shoot her dead, according to police.

Dorian Robertson, 22, of Illinois, allegedly stood over Dakota Norwood, 21, also of Illinois, and watched her struggle to breathe after shooting her multiple times inside a Walmart in Hammond, Indiana, not far from the state line.

The attack happened around 9 a.m. on Monday, according to a police press release. Court records show that Robertson was arrested and charged with murder on Tuesday.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that Norwood was working at the store when a conversation with the suspect escalated into a physical altercation," according to the Hammond Police Department. "The suspect allegedly retrieved a firearm and shot Norwood multiple times. She died from her injuries."

An arrest affidavit obtained by the Post-Tribune, a newspaper in northwest Indiana, says Robertson arrived at the store in a gray Hyundai Sonata shortly before 8:40 a.m. and then went inside. Norwood was stocking shelves and appeared to pay no attention to Robertson as he followed her around during her shift, the affidavit says.

Robertson allegedly walked up to Norwood, shoved her work cart, and then grabbed her, which prompted a scuffle that sent both of them crashing to the floor. The gun Robertson was carrying fell to the ground as they struggled with one another, according to the affidavit.

Norwood was on top of Robertson, punching him, before he allegedly kicked her away. A co-worker appeared to step in, and the fighting briefly stopped, according to police.

Robertson allegedly picked up the firearm and opened fire on Norwood. After she fell to the ground, he allegedly continued shooting before walking away. Robertson then returned and stood over Norwood while she visibly struggled to breathe, the affidavit says.

A co-worker told investigators that a customer alerted them to the commotion and urged them to call security. The employee said Robertson fired at Norwood while she was on the ground screaming, according to the Post-Tribune.

The co-worker told police they believed Robertson's handgun had a switch that made it fire automatically.

When detectives questioned Robertson, he reportedly acknowledged that he and Norwood had been involved in an "on-and-off" relationship for "several" months. He said he went to Walmart because he wanted her to explain comments she had recently made, but would not tell investigators what she had said, according to the affidavit.

Robertson claimed Norwood ignored him until he eventually pushed her cart, at which point she turned around and started punching him, according to the affidavit. Robertson allegedly said he fell and struck his head, after which his memory of the incident became a "blur."

An off-duty Hammond police officer reported the shooting around 9 a.m., and responding officers quickly located Robertson and the gun inside the Walmart.

Walmart said it was providing on-site mental health resources to employees after closing the store.

"We're heartbroken by what's happened," a spokesperson told the Post-Tribune. "We're working closely with authorities as they continue investigating."

Robertson faces one count of murder and is being held without bail in the Lake County Jail.

The post Man shadowed his 'on-and-off' girlfriend through Walmart, shot her repeatedly then stood over the 21-year-old and calmly watched as she took last breaths: Cops first appeared on Law & Crime.