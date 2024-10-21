‘Wanted to execute them both, ensuring that they were dead’: Man murders 2 people for refusing to move their truck at plant nursery, cops say

Eric Jose Garcia (Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation).

A Florida man is behind bars after he allegedly executed two men at a plant nursery after they refused to move their truck out of his way.

Eric Jose Garcia, 35, is in the Miami-Dade Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on two counts of second-degree murder. He’s accused of killing 53-year-old Juan Miguel Menjivar and 40-year-old Jose Wilian Galdamez Menjivar on Sunday around 5 p.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department said.

Local media outlets obtained a probable cause arrest affidavit that details the series of events that led up to the alleged shooting. Garcia reportedly said in a post-Miranda interview with police that he was driving on the nursery’s property, which is also where he lives. He came upon the pickup truck which was blocking the road. The affidavit reportedly said he asked the vehicle’s occupants to move but they refused. Garcia claimed one of the men slammed a beer bottle on his hood and he felt they were getting too close to his door, which was partially open.

He allegedly got out of his truck and started firing his gun. Garcia allegedly continued shooting even as the victims tried to run away.

Garcia reportedly told deputies he continued shooting at both victims “because he wanted to execute them both, ensuring that they were dead.” A witness saw the whole incident unfold, police said. The defendant called 911 and stayed on the scene. Cops rushed to the scene to find the two victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced the two men dead.

After his interview, cops took Garcia into custody as they didn’t believe he was justified in shooting the men. He remains in jail without bond. Court records did not list an attorney for the defendant.

