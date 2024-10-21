Open in App
    'You slept with my wife!': Man murdered soldier brother when confronted about affair with victim's spouse while he was deployed overseas, cops say

    By David Harris,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wMhpE_0wFqXcwz00
    Left: Kyle Coolack (Houston Police Department). Right: Brad Coolack (Facebook).

    A man having an affair with the wife of his brother who was deployed overseas at the time murdered him after being confronted about it, cops say.

    Police in Iowa have arrested Kyle Andrew Coolack, 39, after two years on the lam.

    Police in Houston , Texas , say he killed his younger brother in 2022. A resident of Pomeroy, a tiny town in the northeast part of the Hawkeye State some 1,000 miles away from the murder scene, called the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office around 7:14 a.m. Sunday and said Coolack admitted to people in the home that he killed his own brother. They asked him to leave and he began walking south toward Fort Dodge.

    A deputy found the suspect walking along Highway 4 and took him into custody. At first, Coolack allegedly gave the deputy a fake name but eventually admitted to his true identity. Cops confirmed he had a warrant for his arrest for the March 11, 2022, murder of his 35-year-old brother Brad Coolack.

    More from Law&Crime: Pastor charged with first-degree murder of man tracked down at restaurant and shot over affair with wife just got a chance to get out of jail on $30,000 bond

    According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, a man who identified himself as “Coolack” called 911 to say another man “was shot in the leg” and deceased. The caller, using the victim’s phone, breathed heavily and said “stay with me, bro.” He said the victim wasn’t breathing and had no pulse. Dispatchers asked the man, later identified as Kyle Coolack, how the shooting occurred and he allegedly responded that he “doesn’t know what f—— happened” and claimed he had just arrived home and found the victim shot. The caller hung up and wouldn’t answer any subsequent calls, according to cops.

    Houston officers found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds inside the bedroom of an apartment. Paramedics declared him dead. Detectives noted it appeared someone had busted through the bedroom door. They found three shell casings on the ground. An autopsy determined Brad Coolack, who by then was divorced from his wife, suffered a gunshot to the back at close range, the affidavit said.

    Cops interviewed a neighbor who said she heard two men arguing just before the shooting. One allegedly said to the other: “You slept with my wife!” Gunshots quickly followed. Detectives went to the victim’s ex-wife, who confirmed she had an “extramarital affair” with her brother-in-law Kyle Coolack while her husband was deployed overseas, according to the affidavit.

    Related Coverage:

      The Coolack brothers’ mother told cops about an incident a couple of months before the alleged murder in which Kyle Coolack pistol-whipped Brad Coolack. Two of Brad Coolack’s coworkers reportedly confirmed the incident. The mother said Kyle would often stay in his brother’s apartment and was “likely responsible” for the murder, detectives wrote.

      Detectives also learned that Kyle Coolack had allegedly threatened a co-worker in May 2021 by taking a selfie of himself holding a 9 mm handgun — the same caliber of weapon used to kill Brad Coolack — and sent it to the co-worker. Police found an empty 9 mm gun case inside the apartment. Records showed Kyle Coolack bought the gun in March 2021, according to cops.

      Officers issued a warrant for his arrest on July 15, 2022. The man who turned him in told southern Minnesota CBS/Fox affiliate KEYC that Kyle Coolack was posing as a veteran who needed work, so he allowed him to stay with him at his home — at least, until his confession. The defendant is currently in the Carroll County Jail awaiting extradition back to Houston.

      The post ‘You slept with my wife!’: Man murdered soldier brother when confronted about affair with victim’s spouse while he was deployed overseas, cops say first appeared on Law & Crime .

      Comments / 55
      Kenny
      37m ago
      Tragic!! Both brothers lost!! One his life and the other his freedom!! Meanwhile the woman will be with another guy!! Damn!!
      Molly Tan
      54m ago
      yeah and it was like sleeping with a dead woman
