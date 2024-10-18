Law & Crime
Youth prison security guard who allegedly 'wanted to be filmed' having sex with inmate in staff bathroom isn't laughing now
By Matt Naham,2 days ago
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mom who hanged her 2 young kids in basement with dog leash, tried to blame 8-year-old, learns her fate
Law & Crime2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
Mississippi News Group11 days ago
Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
Camilo Díaz13 days ago
Jacksonville Today3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
Camilo Díaz26 days ago
Camilo Díaz10 days ago
'Do what you have to do': Man sentenced for murdering his ex-girlfriend's daughter in late-night attack
Law & Crime6 hours ago
Jacksonville Today2 days ago
Jacksonville Today15 days ago
The Current GA1 day ago
Jacksonville Today12 hours ago
Jacksonville Today4 days ago
Herbie J Pilato10 hours ago
Alameda Post11 days ago
iPhone crash alert leads police to unmarred car in middle of the road with 2 teens fatally shot inside
Law & Crime2 days ago
Salon2 days ago
'She froze to death': Mom dragged toddler into rainy woods in middle of winter and watched 7-year-old desperately try to save his sister
Law & Crime2 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
Jacksonville Today10 days ago
Camilo Díaz9 days ago
Jacksonville Today11 days ago
Mississippi News Group6 days ago
Jacksonville Today11 days ago
Bryce Gruber9 days ago
'Dig a hole straight down 100ft:' Serial rapist guilty of kidnapping woman, driving her 450 miles to his home where he held her captive in makeshift cell as part of 'Operation Take Over'
Law & Crime11 hours ago
Jacksonville Today17 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0