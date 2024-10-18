Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Law & Crime

    Youth prison security guard who allegedly 'wanted to be filmed' having sex with inmate in staff bathroom isn't laughing now

    By Matt Naham,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oROfb_0wCKB1ly00
    Left: Michelle Goodman appears to laugh about a January prison attack of an inmate. Right: Goodman in court to face sexual misconduct charges (KOMO).

    A youth prison security guard who earlier this year was accused of laughing after she allowed an inmate at the Green Hill School in Washington State to be attacked is now charged with committing recorded sexual misconduct offenses against a 23-year-old man behind bars.

    31-year-old Michelle Marie Goodman first made headlines in March when she was arrested and accused of facilitating an attack on an inmate by doing nothing to stop it — even laughing after the January assault unfolded. That very same January , the Chehalis Police Department now alleges , Goodman committed felony sex offenses in a staff bathroom area while on the job.

    Related Coverage:

      “Earlier this month Chehalis Detectives were made aware of a possible custodial misconduct at the Greenhill Juvenile Corrections facility involving a female corrections officer and a male inmate,” cops said. “During the detective’s investigation they learned Ms. Goodman was employed by Greenhill as a corrections officer and during that time, had sexual relations with a 23-year-old male inmate.”

      More Law&Crime coverage: Family practice doctor suspended after video showed him ‘performing a sexual act with a staff member’ in front of employees, ‘walking throughout the clinic naked’

      Goodman became the third Greenhill employee arrested in a sexual misconduct case this year, authorities added.

      Under Washington law , first-degree custodial sexual misconduct occurs when a corrections employee “has sexual intercourse” with an inmate who “reasonably believes the perpetrator has, the ability to influence the terms, conditions, length, or fact of incarceration or correctional supervision[.]”

      More Law&Crime: Teacher who admitted to sexual contact with student after leaving scratches on boy in driveway meetup learns her fate

      That tracks fairly closely with the allegations made by the inmate’s attorney, that his client felt coerced because Goodman had the power to “punish him and harm him if he rejected her advances,” KOMO reported .

      Sign up for the Law&Crime Daily Newsletter for more breaking news and updates

      “Consent of the victim is not a defense to a prosecution under this section,” the law also notes.

      According to KOMO, Goodman had the vulnerable victim record their illicit prison staffer bathroom sex encounters. Those images allegedly showed her in “compromising positions” that came back to haunt her in a lawsuit, which claimed she “repeatedly wanted to be filmed performing oral sex and having intercourse” and “used her position of power” to make that happen.

      Records reviewed by Law&Crime show that Goodman was released from the Lewis County Jail at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

      The post Youth prison security guard who allegedly ‘wanted to be filmed’ having sex with inmate in staff bathroom isn’t laughing now first appeared on Law & Crime .

      Comments /
      Add a Comment
      YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
      Local News newsLocal News
      Mom who hanged her 2 young kids in basement with dog leash, tried to blame 8-year-old, learns her fate
      Law & Crime2 days ago
      In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
      Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
      Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
      Mississippi News Group11 days ago
      The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
      Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
      Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
      Camilo Díaz13 days ago
      Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
      Jacksonville Today3 days ago
      The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
      Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
      Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
      Camilo Díaz26 days ago
      This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
      Camilo Díaz10 days ago
      'Do what you have to do': Man sentenced for murdering his ex-girlfriend's daughter in late-night attack
      Law & Crime6 hours ago
      Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
      Jacksonville Today2 days ago
      Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
      Jacksonville Today15 days ago
      Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
      The Current GA1 day ago
      Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
      Jacksonville Today12 hours ago
      Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
      Jacksonville Today4 days ago
      'My Three Sons' Former Child Star Stanley Livingston Dog-Bonded with Doris Day During 'Daisies'
      Herbie J Pilato10 hours ago
      Charges Against Two Officers Involved in Mario Gonzalez Death Dismissed
      Alameda Post11 days ago
      iPhone crash alert leads police to unmarred car in middle of the road with 2 teens fatally shot inside
      Law & Crime2 days ago
      "Horrible mess": Trump called out for "ungodly" profanity-laced tirade at Catholic event
      Salon2 days ago
      'She froze to death': Mom dragged toddler into rainy woods in middle of winter and watched 7-year-old desperately try to save his sister
      Law & Crime2 days ago
      Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
      Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
      Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
      Jacksonville Today10 days ago
      Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
      Camilo Díaz9 days ago
      Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
      Jacksonville Today11 days ago
      DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
      Mississippi News Group6 days ago
      Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
      Jacksonville Today11 days ago
      Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
      Bryce Gruber9 days ago
      'Dig a hole straight down 100ft:' Serial rapist guilty of kidnapping woman, driving her 450 miles to his home where he held her captive in makeshift cell as part of 'Operation Take Over'
      Law & Crime11 hours ago
      Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
      Jacksonville Today17 days ago
      Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
      The HD Post1 day ago

      Comments / 0

      Community Policy