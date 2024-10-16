Open in App
    Teacher who admitted to sexual contact with student after leaving scratches on boy in driveway meetup learns her fate

    By Jason Kandel,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MX4YJ_0w95mN9600
    Inset: Hailey Clifton-Carmack (Garden Ridge Police Department). Background: Laquey High School in Missouri (Google Maps).

    A Missouri teacher who admitted to sexual contact with a 16-year-old student after leaving scratches on him during a driveway meetup has learned her fate.

    Hailey Clifton-Carmack, 26, was sentenced on Friday to four years in prison as stipulated in her plea agreement. But she could get out in as little as three months if she successfully completes a sex offender treatment program, online court records show. As Law&Crime has previously reported, Clifton-Carmack pleaded guilty in September to one count of sexual contact with a student.

    The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Dec. 7 when a student at Laquey High School came forward to report illegal sexual activity between another student and Clifton-Carmack, a probable cause arrest affidavit said.

    Sgt. Bryan Gibbs wrote in the affidavit that the witness told him the victim showed them photos of scratches on his back and said it happened while he and Clifton-Carmack were having sex in the witness’ driveway.

    Clifton-Carmack reportedly got in trouble for being “too close with students” and was known for wearing low-cut shirts and tight leggings. She also discussed with students in intimate detail about previous sex acts with her ex-husband, the affidavit said.

    In an interview with Gibbs, Clifton-Carmack denied having any inappropriate relationships. She handed over her phone with “no issues and did not have the normal behavior of someone facing” serious accusations. A search of her phone showed her and the boy discussing their relationship. She also sent him nearly-nude photos of herself, cops said.

    Another witness said the boy’s father knew about the relationship and consented. The father told the witness that he knew his son and his teacher had “used students as lookouts while they had sex during school,” the affidavit said. The witness told the father she was going to come forward with the information, and he allegedly responded, “they are going to do it behind my back so I may as well let it happen.”

    He also reportedly told the witness that he was willing to lie for his son. The father later admitted to Gibbs that Clifton-Carmack had been to his house. When Gibbs told the father that he had evidence proving he knew about the illegal activity, the father asked Gibbs what would happen next. Gibbs told the father he was under arrest and escorted him to the Pulaski County Jail.

    Prosecutors have charged the father with endangering the welfare of a child.

    Law&Crime’s David Harris contributed to this report.

    Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

