Law & Crime
Software consultant strangled pregnant wife and mom of 2, tried to make her death look like drug overdose suicide after argument at home: Court docs
By Matt Naham,2 days ago
Comments / 21
Add a Comment
James
5h ago
Mike Weirsky
19h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman 'kissed' dying boyfriend and said she 'loved him' after begging friends to 'just tell the police he stabbed himself,' cops say
Law & Crime28 days ago
‘Dookie all over their face, hands, mouth’: Couple arrested after multiple children allegedly found locked up in ‘completely disgusting’ apartment
Law & Crime29 days ago
'Left her there to rot and let the animals tear her apart': Man who killed girlfriend, dumped body in a field gets life
Law & Crime25 days ago
9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
Dayton Daily Mag1 day ago
Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
Law & Crime12 days ago
'Who are you f---ing?': Man tells ex-girlfriend 'your life will end tonight,' beats her in terrifying attack after accusing her of cheating, police say
Law & Crime13 days ago
Man allegedly killed his mother with a machete and then walked into a Wendy’s covered in blood and bleeding wounds
Law & Crime5 days ago
Grandmother who beat 3-year-old to death, leaving dents 'the size of a child's head' in bathroom wall learns her fate
Law & Crime13 hours ago
Law & Crime1 day ago
BroBible1 day ago
The Staten Island Advance2 days ago
Daily Mail2 days ago
Child dies after parents left him in care of a woman only for her to leave for work and put her 13-year-old child in charge of the toddler before the 1-year-old was mauIed to death by her vicious pets
Shreveport Magazine8 days ago
Woman receives a warning note from a stranger urging her to ‘run’ from her date – while he was in the bathroom
Upworthy5 days ago
The Kansas City Star2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
True Crime News8 days ago
Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
RadarOnline1 day ago
The Mirror US14 hours ago
Husband of Nurse Accused of Fatally Strangling Their 3 Children Says He Didn't 'Marry a Monster,' Details Confronting Her
TooFab1 day ago
‘I f—ed up big time’: Dad who beat daughter to death after fight over prom will likely spend the rest of his life in prison
Law & Crime5 days ago
Law & Crime21 days ago
Kristen Brady1 day ago
Devastated parents pay tribute to 'fun' 14-year-old daughter after they found her dead at home - as coroner says she took her own life
Daily Mail7 days ago
'The most gross thing I've ever seen': Gang member laughs at victims families during sentencing for deadly apartment ambush
Law & Crime18 days ago
Married to a Monster: How Bianca Censori 'Broke Free' From Kanye West After 22 Months of Marriage — as Her Family Launched 'Dramatic Intervention'
RadarOnline8 days ago
'An unfair chance in life': Recently-married mother of 4 killed in murder-suicide by family friend, husband narrowly escapes
Law & Crime6 days ago
Mississippi News Group18 days ago
Parent refuses to pay for daughter's wedding because she's 'too young' and gets called a jerk by son
The World Around Jae and Beyond4 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.