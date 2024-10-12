Law & Crime
Man repeatedly forced girl to perform sex acts before he allowed her to play video games
By Colin Kalmbacher,2 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boy Called Police Saying Little Brother Had Been Dead in Home for a Year. Now, His Mother Is Going to Prison
People5 days ago
Mother who let boyfriend beat 8-year-old son to death before forcing the boy's siblings to live with his body for a year is going to prison
Law & Crime7 days ago
Software consultant strangled pregnant wife and mom of 2, tried to make her death look like drug overdose suicide after argument at home: Court docs
Law & Crime12 hours ago
Man allegedly killed his mother with a machete and then walked into a Wendy’s covered in blood and bleeding wounds
Law & Crime3 days ago
The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
Mississippi News Group5 days ago
pupvine.com5 days ago
'Casting spells on them': Woman arrested after body parts 'cooked' in a steel pot and dismembered human remains allegedly found spread throughout home
Law & Crime4 days ago
Kristen Brady6 hours ago
Jacksonville Today18 days ago
Drunk mom complained ‘her chance at a nursing career was over’ after she abandoned severely injured 9-year-old son in crash: Cops
Law & Crime1 day ago
Uncovering Florida8 days ago
Son who beheaded U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dad and rambled he was just 'trying to perform a citizen’s arrest' may face death penalty: DA
Law & Crime7 days ago
Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
'Several terabytes': Diddy prosecutors shed light on 'voluminous' discovery, including iCloud accounts and dozens of seized devices, as defense slams 'leaks' of grand jury info
Law & Crime5 days ago
Parents arrested after cops find bone fragments in firepit of 2 children who technically never existed on paper, authorities say
Law & Crime8 days ago
'It didn’t work obviously': Man tried to use a potato as a silencer when he shot, killed 2 people over an $80 dice game, cops say
Law & Crime4 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
André Emilio6 days ago
Law & Crime8 days ago
Law & Crime8 days ago
'The sticker makes me fall asleep': Preschoolers were given melatonin patches without permission, parents say
Law & Crime4 days ago
Dianna Carney16 days ago
Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
'Just came out of nowhere': 73-year-old man slashes 7-year-old girl in the neck in daytime park attack, police say
Law & Crime2 days ago
'I have no choice but to run him over': Uber driver threatened to make passenger 'permanently disabled' for reporting him to company over service dog, feds say
Law & Crime5 days ago
Declutterbuzz9 hours ago
David Heitz20 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0