Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Law & Crime

    Man repeatedly forced girl to perform sex acts before he allowed her to play video games

    By Colin Kalmbacher,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y0i7b_0w4gLDVu00
    Dustin Peoples (Blount County Sheriff’s Office).

    An Alabama man will likely spend significant time in prison after he repeatedly forced a child to perform sexual acts on him in exchange for allowing her to play video games on her console system.

    Dustin Lamar Peoples, 43, was found guilty by a jury in Blount County this week on one count each of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 and sodomy in the first degree. The former is a Class B felony, while the latter is a Class A felony in the Yellowhammer State.

    Content warning: child sexual abuse.

    Related Coverage:

      In March 2019, the victim came forward, alleging Peoples abused her from Aug. 7, 2018, through Christmas that year.

      Days later, the girl was interviewed at the Blount County Children’s Center.

      “She spoke as a child. As an innocent child,” Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey said in a statement provided to AL.com . “Dustin Peoples stole this child’s innocence.”

      First, the girl confided in an adult she trusted and then later made the official report, Casey told People magazine.

      The defendant was indicted in August 2019 — but remained on bail pending trial.

      More Law&Crime coverage: Florida man allegedly drove cross-country to pick up and marry 16-year-old girl he met on World of Warcraft but got caught after she logged into her account at his house

      The Trial was quick. Proceedings began Monday.

      During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that the defendant touched the girl’s genitals with his hands. He also forced her to perform oral sex in exchange for video game access at least four times.

      The victim herself described the abuse during the trial.

      “This young lady appeared at the Children’s Center when she was just 10 years old. She did her best to explain the things that had been done to her using terms she understood at the time,” Casey added. “She was innocent. She did not know the common words that adults or even teenagers would use to describe what had happened to her.”

      More Law&Crime coverage: ‘He’s a bad person online’: Gamer flew to Florida to ambush man with hammer over video game argument, police say

      The defendant reportedly took the stand in his own defense and denied any wrongdoing with regard to the child.

      Jurors, however, apparently did not believe him.

      After the conviction, Presiding 41st Circuit Judge Gregory Reid remanded Peoples to the custody of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, pending a sentencing hearing slated for Nov. 19.

      The defendant faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in state prison — and a maximum sentence of life behind bars.

      Typically, a Class A felony would carry a minimum 10-year prison term — with a Class B felony carrying a minimum 2-year term — but due to the girl’s exceedingly young age at the time of the abuse, Peoples faces harsher mandatory punishment.

      Join the discussion

      The post Man repeatedly forced girl to perform sex acts before he allowed her to play video games first appeared on Law & Crime .

      Expand All
      Read in NewsBreak
      Comments /
      Add a Comment
      YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
      Local News newsLocal News
      Boy Called Police Saying Little Brother Had Been Dead in Home for a Year. Now, His Mother Is Going to Prison
      People5 days ago
      Mother who let boyfriend beat 8-year-old son to death before forcing the boy's siblings to live with his body for a year is going to prison
      Law & Crime7 days ago
      Software consultant strangled pregnant wife and mom of 2, tried to make her death look like drug overdose suicide after argument at home: Court docs
      Law & Crime12 hours ago
      Man allegedly killed his mother with a machete and then walked into a Wendy’s covered in blood and bleeding wounds
      Law & Crime3 days ago
      The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
      Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
      Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
      Mississippi News Group5 days ago
      Owners Leave Dog Tied To A Tree Deep In The Woods To Prevent Her From Following Them Home
      pupvine.com5 days ago
      'Casting spells on them': Woman arrested after body parts 'cooked' in a steel pot and dismembered human remains allegedly found spread throughout home
      Law & Crime4 days ago
      Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
      Kristen Brady6 hours ago
      Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
      Jacksonville Today18 days ago
      Drunk mom complained ‘her chance at a nursing career was over’ after she abandoned severely injured 9-year-old son in crash: Cops
      Law & Crime1 day ago
      Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
      Uncovering Florida8 days ago
      Son who beheaded U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dad and rambled he was just 'trying to perform a citizen’s arrest' may face death penalty: DA
      Law & Crime7 days ago
      The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
      Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
      'Several terabytes': Diddy prosecutors shed light on 'voluminous' discovery, including iCloud accounts and dozens of seized devices, as defense slams 'leaks' of grand jury info
      Law & Crime5 days ago
      Parents arrested after cops find bone fragments in firepit of 2 children who technically never existed on paper, authorities say
      Law & Crime8 days ago
      'It didn’t work obviously': Man tried to use a potato as a silencer when he shot, killed 2 people over an $80 dice game, cops say
      Law & Crime4 days ago
      Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
      Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
      Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
      André Emilio6 days ago
      'Heinous, disgusting': Woman found stuffed dead in suitcase a year after she was last seen
      Law & Crime8 days ago
      Woman sentenced for her role in kidnapping man who was tortured with blow torch then shot
      Law & Crime8 days ago
      'The sticker makes me fall asleep': Preschoolers were given melatonin patches without permission, parents say
      Law & Crime4 days ago
      Meet The Energetic & Cuddly Puppy Found Abandoned Now Looking For Love
      Dianna Carney16 days ago
      This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
      Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
      Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
      Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
      'Just came out of nowhere': 73-year-old man slashes 7-year-old girl in the neck in daytime park attack, police say
      Law & Crime2 days ago
      'I have no choice but to run him over': Uber driver threatened to make passenger 'permanently disabled' for reporting him to company over service dog, feds say
      Law & Crime5 days ago
      Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
      Declutterbuzz9 hours ago
      More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
      WyoFile23 days ago
      Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
      David Heitz20 days ago

      Comments / 0

      Community Policy