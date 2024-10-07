Law & Crime
'Rigged the vehicle': Husband who just beat wife to death with hammer after she filed for divorce tried to make it seem like she had been going to her mother's home, deputies say
By Alberto Luperon,1 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 22
Add a Comment
Viktro Wildo
1h ago
FussiestElk200
3h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Murder suspect calls sister from jail, tells her to 'clean up' home where he, 2 others killed man after luring him there and torching body in car: Cops
Law & Crime29 days ago
Law & Crime9 days ago
Husband who whispered in wife's ear before murdering the mom of 5 during family Bible study at sister's home, as divorce papers sat in car, is locked up for decades
Law & Crime25 days ago
Stepfather fatally beat 5-year-old boy for 'stealing,' then went grocery shopping and applied for a job: Cops
Law & Crime7 days ago
Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
Law & Crime5 days ago
hotnewhiphop.com4 days ago
Teen who lured 3 men to a field to show them how a Glock switch worked and shot them to death gets 189 years in prison
Law & Crime10 days ago
'Who are you f---ing?': Man tells ex-girlfriend 'your life will end tonight,' beats her in terrifying attack after accusing her of cheating, police say
Law & Crime5 days ago
'He f----ing tried': Woman who allegedly used metal-spiked tire plug tool to attack man expecting them to 'take a shower together' faces murder charge
Law & Crime22 days ago
The Mirror US2 days ago
'Using both of his hands for minutes': Father choked 1-year-old son to death because the boy 'was not listening and he couldn't take it anymore,' police say
Law & Crime8 days ago
PHOTO: Daughter Of Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt Causes Major Stir On Social Media By Posting Kissing Selfie With SMU Cheerleader
Total Pro Sports1 day ago
PopCrush7 days ago
Law & Crime2 days ago
Rape-Accused Garth Brooks' First Wife's Shocking Account of His Serial Cheating Revealed — With Country Icon Admitting He Loved Being With 'Up To 8 Women' At Once
RadarOnline1 day ago
Snopes2 days ago
Hide Ya Kids: Kentucky Sheriff Fatally Shoots Judge Friend 8 Times After Allegedly Finding Daughter’s Number In Cell Phone
Bossip6 days ago
Missing Montana woman's phone and horse found as cops reveal she sent Snapchat hours after vanishing
The Mirror US1 day ago
mahoningmatters.com1 day ago
Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian Have Reportedly Requested To Increase Local Police Patrols Around Their Marital Property
UPROXX3 days ago
'Just trying to talk while I have time': Mom who spent 20 minutes on phone while infant drowned in bathtub won't be spending much time behind bars
Law & Crime5 days ago
Kristen Brady1 day ago
Harley-Davidson riding attorney turned judge cooked up scheme to 'unjustly enrich himself' during COVID-19 pandemic and obstructed justice after his election: Feds
Law & Crime21 minutes ago
Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
Deadspin’s ‘provable false assertions’ in article about 9-year-old Chiefs fan in face paint, headdress just came back to haunt website in defamation suit
Law & Crime34 minutes ago
Jacksonville Today24 days ago
Uncovering Florida11 days ago
The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
The Mirror US1 day ago
Latin Times21 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.