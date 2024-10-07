'Rigged the vehicle': Husband who just beat wife to death with hammer after she filed for divorce tried to make it seem like she had been going to her mother's home, deputies say

In less than a day, an Indiana man went from reporting his wife missing to confessing that he actually beat her to death with a hammer. Daniel Keith Flaherty, 42, is currently held without bond at the jail in Gibson County on a charge of murder.

According to a sheriff’s office press statement and a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law&Crime, he reported Kayla Flaherty, 36, missing. He allegedly asserted she left their home in the 7000 block of E. 500 N in the town of Patoka at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Oct 3. According to him, she had been heading to her mother’s home, but her mother ended up telling investigators that Kayla did not show up Thursday morning.

“Dan Flaherty advised that Kayla Flaherty was going to go to her mother’s house located in Vincennes, Knox County, Indiana,” the affidavit stated. “Dan Flaherty advised that Kayla Flaherty will typically text him, and let him know of her arrival and she did not.”

Authorities found nothing when they searched the route her husband claimed she took to the residence.

Kayla, who was scheduled to work at Good Samaritan Hospital on Thursday, did not respond when her employer called her off her shift, the affidavit stated.

But investigators discovered that Kayla Flaherty had recently filed to divorce her husband, “although Daniel Flaherty had not been served the divorce papers, and Daniel Flaherty advised that when Kayla Flaherty left the house they were having a discussion about their relationship.”

The defendant allegedly gave information that his wife’s credit card was used at the Hucks Gas Station on 6th St. near U.S. Highway 41 in Vincennes, the city where her mother lives. A license plate reader captured her vehicle there at 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 2. Defendant Flaherty allegedly told an investigator that she had returned to the house after that time to, in the affidavit’s words, “bring a backpack.”

When investigators checked her cellphone history, they tracked her location within Gibson County, but there was no indication she was headed toward Vincennes, in neighboring Knox County, before her disappearance.

The couple’s 2019 Toyota Highlander had a feature for vehicle tracking, but when defendant Flaherty contacted the company to turn on the feature, they said they were unable to do so despite their attempts, authorities wrote.

Ultimately, defendant Flaherty on Friday told investigators with the sheriff and state police that he struck his wife multiple times with a hammer in their living room on Thursday morning.

“Daniel Flaherty admitted that he rigged the vehicle to drive into the Wabash River and set fire to the 2019 Highlander along with the body of Kayla Flaherty,” they wrote. “Daniel Flaherty further identified the location of the site via a map, and pointed out a location in far southwest Knox County, Indiana.”

Investigators checked out the spot, and found a burned Toyota SUV with human remains inside, they wrote.

“A search of the vehicle on October 6th, 2024 located the remnants of Kayla Flaherty’s cell phone consistent with statements made by Daniel Flaherty as well as Kayla Flaherty’s identifying documents and property,” they wrote.

An initial hearing was held for defendant Flaherty on Monday morning

“State appears and Defendant appears via video uplink,” the court notes stated in online records. “Defendant is advised of the charge and rights. Court finds probable cause and enters a Not Guilty plea. Defendant request a public defender. Court questions the Defendant. Court denies request at this time.”

A status hearing is set for Oct. 16.

“Detectives with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Vincennes Police and multiple other law enforcement officers and agencies worked nearly around the clock to bring Mr. Flaherty to justice,” Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said in a statement. “Therefore at this time the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office will not make any further statements at this time. In critical times such as this we need to weigh multiple things as we proceed further with this investigation. First of all we need to allow Ms. Flaherty’s family time adequate time to be notified and to grieve. Also at this time we as law enforcement officers need to partner with the Gibson County Prosecutor’s Office as we prepare to present our case to the justice system so that Mr. Flaherty can be prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

