Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Law & Crime

    Mother who let boyfriend beat 8-year-old son to death before forcing the boy's siblings to live with his body for a year is going to prison

    By David Harris,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IAxfs_0vxshbRz00
    Left: Gloria Williams. Right: Kendrick Lee (Harris County District Attorney’s Office).

    A Texas mother stood by and did nothing to protect her 8-year-old son from her boyfriend’s fatal beating and left the boy’s siblings to live with his decomposing body for a year, authorities say.

    Gloria Yvette Williams, 38, pleaded guilty last week to causing serious bodily injury by omission in the death of her son Kendrick Lee. A judge found her boyfriend, 34-year-old boyfriend Brian Ward Coulter guilty of first-degree murder in April and sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a five-day bench trial.

    Related Coverage:

      Shocked detectives began their investigation in October 2021 when a then-15-year-old boy called 911 to say he and his siblings, then ages 7 and 10, had been living with Kendrick’s body in a west Houston home for a year. Investigators later learned that after Kendrick’s death sometime in late 2020, Coulter and Williams covered the boy’s body with a blue blanket and then moved to another apartment, leaving the kids behind. Cops arrested the pair a couple weeks after the 15-year-old’s 911 call.

      The siblings testified that they saw Coulter repeatedly beating Kendrick while he was still alive. The youngest brother told the judge about how he watched Kendrick’s eyes until he stopped blinking during the beating.

      “The death of Kendrick Lee was so tragic, and because of the fact that for so long there was no one to speak up for him, we felt like we had a duty to be his voice,” said assistant district attorney Celeste Byrom after Coulter’s conviction. “It was important that we were able to secure justice for him.”

      Said co-counsel Edward A. Appelbaum: “No matter who you are, if you’re a human being, the facts of this case would shake you to the core. It’s a horrific act.”

      Williams’ charges accused her of failing to protect Kendrick and give him proper medical care, food and shelter. As part of her plea, she faces up to 55 years in prison when she’s sentenced on Nov. 11.

      Join the discussion

      The post Mother who let boyfriend beat 8-year-old son to death before forcing the boy’s siblings to live with his body for a year is going to prison first appeared on Law & Crime .

      Expand All
      Read in NewsBreak
      Comments / 1K
      Add a Comment
      Jaycee H
      12m ago
      Those poor kids had to go through way too much. If people don’t want their kids, give them up not take the easy way out by killing them. No man should never come before your family!! God don’t like ugly! They’ll get theirs. In TX so surprised they didn’t get the death penalty. They will get it from those in jail who don’t like child killers. As the Bible quotes, you live by the sword, die by the sword! So sad. Hope the kids have family that will look out for them. God bless them.
      Jinnhin
      57m ago
      wtf
      View all comments
      YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
      Local News newsLocal News
      7-year-old boy dies on Christmas weighing only 7 pounds as 264 bottles of formula remained 'unopened' at home where mom, relatives, and nurse let him starve: Prosecutors
      Law & Crime27 days ago
      Mom pretending to abandon her children runs over 8-year-old who was grabbing onto door handle as she drives away: Police
      Law & Crime22 days ago
      Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
      Law & Crime5 days ago
      Simone Biles Let Her Husband Jonathan Owens Grab A Handful As She Let It All Hang Out In Hot Costume
      Arkansas Diaries1 day ago
      Parents left abused 5-month-old to die for days, Texas cops say. ‘Sad and disturbing’
      Wichita Eagle1 day ago
      Erica Ash Passes Away at 46
      TV Grapevine1 day ago
      Boy, 6, screamed ‘Mummy… I’m going to die’ as he was pinned by car after being ‘rammed by farmer for stealing orange’
      The US Sun8 days ago
      Stepfather fatally beat 5-year-old boy for 'stealing,' then went grocery shopping and applied for a job: Cops
      Law & Crime7 days ago
      15-Year-Old Gave Birth To Secret Baby In Her Bedroom And Hid It From Family For Days
      Wide Open Eats4 days ago
      Murder suspect calls sister from jail, tells her to 'clean up' home where he, 2 others killed man after luring him there and torching body in car: Cops
      Law & Crime29 days ago
      'Sorry, not sorry': Grandma admits shooting 6-month-old granddaughter in the eye 'on purpose'
      Law & Crime20 days ago
      Anderson Cooper Struggles To Speak After Watching Weird Melania Trump Clip Live On Air
      HuffPost5 days ago
      VIDEO: Angel Reese Leaves Everyone’s Jaws On The Floor With Her Panties Showing In See-Through Leopard-Print Shorts Strutting Her Stuff
      Total Pro Sports2 days ago
      'Using both of his hands for minutes': Father choked 1-year-old son to death because the boy 'was not listening and he couldn't take it anymore,' police say
      Law & Crime8 days ago
      'Several clumps of fuzzy fecal matter:' Father calls home with 5 children living in urine, mold and rotting food 'a little dirty,' cops say
      Law & Crime7 days ago
      ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
      The US Sun7 days ago
      Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
      Kristen Brady1 day ago
      Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
      happywhisker.com2 days ago
      Tia Mowry Says It Was 'Ridiculous' That People Thought She and Twin Sister Tamera Were Estranged
      Complex6 days ago
      Vicky White Died a Horrible Death After Helping Her Incarcerated Lover Escape From Jail
      Distractify7 days ago
      Grandma got a secret DNA test after noticing her granddaughter didn't look like her siblings
      Upworthy2 days ago
      Raven-Symoné Reveals She Threw Out Her Louis Vuitton Shoes After Pooping Her Pants
      OK Magazine1 day ago
      The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
      Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
      Target apologizes after customer walks out of store after being ‘forced’ to use checkout option and lines were ‘30 deep’
      The US Sun7 days ago
      'Who are you f---ing?': Man tells ex-girlfriend 'your life will end tonight,' beats her in terrifying attack after accusing her of cheating, police say
      Law & Crime5 days ago
      Justin Bieber ‘Finally Breaking Silence’ About ‘Nightmare Experience’ with Diddy: ‘The Fallout Is Going to Be Huge’
      thenerdstash.com5 days ago
      Nicole Kidman’s 16-Year-Old Daughter, Sunday-Rose Kidman-Urban, Accused Of Being A ‘Nepobaby’ After Making Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
      uInterview.com4 days ago
      Woman died of heart attack caused by stranger repeatedly raping her, court told
      The Independent5 days ago
      Man finds $7.5 million hidden in storage unit he bought for $500
      Indy1001 day ago
      Mayor Beheaded Just Days After Taking Office In Grisly Murder
      Wide Open Eats2 days ago

      Comments / 0

      Community Policy