Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Law & Crime

    'Utterly despicable' doctor in disguise poisoned mother's partner with flesh-eating disease cloaked as COVID booster

    By David Harris,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y93wZ_0vxb6mNL00
    Left: Thomas Kwan. Right: Kwan in disguise when he poisoned his mother’s partner (Northumbria Police).

    A doctor in the United Kingdom admitted to trying to kill his mother’s partner by poisoning him in an elaborate scheme that included a disguise and fake paperwork.

    The Northumbria Police Department said in a press release that 53-year-old Thomas Kwan pleaded guilty to attempted murder on Monday in the middle of his trial. According to police, Kwan sent the man fake medical letters claiming he was set to have a COVID booster. Disguised in a wig and fake facial hair while wearing a medical mask, Kwan went to the man’s home on Jan. 22. Kwan concealed himself well enough that his mom and her partner, who is in his 70s, did not recognize him. He then administered the shot to the victim.

    Prosecutors during the trial said the injection was not a COVID booster, but a flesh-eating chemical, according to The Guardian . Kwan reportedly concocted the scheme because he was concerned that he was losing his inheritance from his mom.

    More from Law&Crime: ‘Selfish’ ex-wife ‘ambushed and injected’ US State Department researcher with M-99 during custody exchange of 3 daughters with help of mom and new boyfriend

    Not long after receiving the jab, the man “became seriously unwell” and had to be admitted to the hospital. He showed them the letters he received about the injection, and the hospital staff immediately realized they were fake. They called the cops.

    “The victim has since had to have numerous operations, including skin grafts to repair the extensive damage the poisoning caused to his body,” police wrote. “He has been left with life-changing injuries following the incident.”

    Officers later discovered Kwan used fake license plates when he drove from his home to a hotel in Newcastle in the early hours of Jan. 22. Following his arrest, investigators found a “poisoner’s handbook” and a book about murder investigations on his computer.

    Related Coverage:

      “Several files regarding poisons to kill a person and ideal poisons to use to evade detection were also uncovered on his computer,” cops wrote.

      Detectives also discovered that Kwan had installed spying software on his mom’s computer as “a way of monitoring her and her then partner’s computer usage for a period of over a year.”

      Kwan will be sentenced at a later time.

      The officer in charge of the case, Det. Chief Inspector Jason Henry, of Northumbria police praised the victim in the case.

      “He has been through a horrendous ordeal and his life has been changed forever,” he said. “He has shown incredible strength throughout the investigation and we will continue to support him in any way that we can.”

      Henry called Kwan’s actions “utterly despicable.”

      “He used his experience as a doctor to deceive the victim into thinking the medical appointment he had arranged was genuine before administering the poison which has caused him unimaginable pain and suffering,” said Henry.

      Join the discussion

      The post ‘Utterly despicable’ doctor in disguise poisoned mother’s partner with flesh-eating disease cloaked as COVID booster first appeared on Law & Crime .

      Expand All
      Read in NewsBreak
      Comments / 22
      Add a Comment
      Imjustsaying
      17h ago
      Well, you're definitely not getting the inheritance now you fucking genius.
      Cindy
      1d ago
      losing his inheritance from his mom <---- Now he doesn't have to worry about it.
      View all comments
      YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
      Local News newsLocal News
      Teen who lured 3 men to a field to show them how a Glock switch worked and shot them to death gets 189 years in prison
      Law & Crime10 days ago
      Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
      Latin Times8 days ago
      Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
      Law & Crime5 days ago
      Boy, 6, screamed ‘Mummy… I’m going to die’ as he was pinned by car after being ‘rammed by farmer for stealing orange’
      The US Sun8 days ago
      Stepfather fatally beat 5-year-old boy for 'stealing,' then went grocery shopping and applied for a job: Cops
      Law & Crime7 days ago
      Woman beat her husband to death after he 'hid her Xanax from her': Police
      Law & Crime10 days ago
      'Who are you f---ing?': Man tells ex-girlfriend 'your life will end tonight,' beats her in terrifying attack after accusing her of cheating, police say
      Law & Crime6 days ago
      Simone Biles Let Her Husband Jonathan Owens Grab A Handful As She Let It All Hang Out In Hot Costume
      Arkansas Diaries1 day ago
      'That is really a mouthful': Fani Willis and top lieutenant slammed for 'waste of time' motion in Young Thug case
      Law & Crime4 hours ago
      'All hell broke loose' after former Trump voters cut ad for Kamala Harris: report
      Raw Story9 days ago
      Target apologizes after customer walks out of store after being ‘forced’ to use checkout option and lines were ‘30 deep’
      The US Sun8 days ago
      'Using both of his hands for minutes': Father choked 1-year-old son to death because the boy 'was not listening and he couldn't take it anymore,' police say
      Law & Crime9 days ago
      Not Found The 13-year-old girl who met a 41-year-old man after school and got pregnant with him is now thought to be dead; the man has been charged
      thetransferportalcfb.com4 days ago
      Diddy's Ex Bodyguard Alleges That Usher Was Hospitalized Following Diddy Assault
      hotnewhiphop.com4 days ago
      Home Depot shopper forced to ‘abandon cart’ after being unable to pay for items thanks to ‘payment method policy’
      The US Sun7 days ago
      'I stabbed her — oopsies': 13-year-old girl with 'sinister eyes' allegedly stabbed 2 teachers, student with 'fishing multi-tool' then joked about becoming 'a celebrity'
      Law & Crime9 days ago
      Scientists stunned after camera captures entire community of once-thought-extinct species: 'A fairytale in terms of conservation'
      thecooldown.com3 days ago
      Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
      Kristen Brady1 day ago
      11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
      Uncovering Florida14 days ago
      Man broke into wife's home and fatally beat her in head with hammer as she lay in bed
      Law & Crime3 days ago
      Rape-Accused Garth Brooks' First Wife's Shocking Account of His Serial Cheating Revealed — With Country Icon Admitting He Loved Being With 'Up To 8 Women' At Once
      RadarOnline2 days ago
      Clint Eastwood, 94, 'Already Has a New Girlfriend' — Just 78 Days After His Ex Christina Sandera, 61, Dropped Dead of Heart Attack
      RadarOnline1 day ago
      Man 'standing watch' accidentally shoots pal using walker to death when he mistook him for threat: Cops
      Law & Crime6 days ago
      Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
      Akeena4 days ago
      Harris slammed for pledging millions to Lebanon as North Carolina suffers
      Fox News3 days ago
      Tragedy as ‘bubbly’ mum, 34, found dead in bed by teen daughter who she ‘idolised’
      The US Sun5 days ago
      Ozzy Osbourne Creeps Back To Old Habits, Spends Final Days In A Haze, ‘I am Happier Not Completely Sober’
      thenerdstash.com2 days ago
      Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
      Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
      Mom of Zoe Wilson, the 8-Year-Old Who Drove Herself to Target, Still Hasn't 'Had Time to Process It Mentally'
      People3 days ago
      'Heinous, disgusting': Woman found stuffed dead in suitcase a year after she was last seen
      Law & Crime2 days ago

      Comments / 0

      Community Policy