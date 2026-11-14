undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Loyal & Unique Dogs Ready for Adoption in Lavonia
Looking for a dog to love in Lavonia, GA? These adoptable pups at Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter are hoping for a cozy home and a family of their own.
Shelter hours: Tuesday–Saturday, 11 AM–4 PM
Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter
Phone: (706) 356-5363
Zira
- Breed: Boxer / Doberman Pinscher mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $100
👉 Meet Zira and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bo Bo
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
👉 Meet Bo Bo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Keylee
- Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
👉 Meet Keylee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boomer
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75
👉 Meet Boomer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dash
- Breed: Hound (unknown type) / German Shorthaired Pointer mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $100
👉 Meet Dash and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Misha
- Breed: Retriever (unknown type)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $75
👉 Meet Misha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brondo
- Breed: Terrier (unknown type, small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
👉 Meet Brondo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tara
- Breed: Boxer / Doberman Pinscher mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $100
👉 Meet Tara and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Breezy
- Breed: Terrier (unknown type, small)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $75
👉 Meet Breezy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Captain Chaos
- Breed: Husky / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75
👉 Meet Captain Chaos and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bubba Joe
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75
👉 Meet Bubba Joe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cletus
- Breed: Retriever (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $100
👉 Meet Cletus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tater Bug
- Breed: Retriever (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $100
👉 Meet Tater Bug and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Skeeter
- Breed: Retriever (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $100
👉 Meet Skeeter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bobbie Sue
- Breed: Retriever (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $100
👉 Meet Bobbie Sue and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kaiser
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
👉 Meet Kaiser and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zorro
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
👉 Meet Zorro and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sadie
- Breed: Terrier (unknown type, small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
👉 Meet Sadie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Prince
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
👉 Meet Prince and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Roux
- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $75
👉 Meet Roux and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please stop by Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter in Lavonia during open hours or call (706) 356-5363 to ask about any of these pups.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.