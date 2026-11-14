Looking for a dog to love in Lavonia, GA? These adoptable pups at Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter are hoping for a cozy home and a family of their own.

Shelter hours: Tuesday–Saturday, 11 AM–4 PM

Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter

Phone: (706) 356-5363

Breed: Boxer / Doberman Pinscher mix

Boxer / Doberman Pinscher mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $100

👉 Meet Zira and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

👉 Meet Bo Bo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)

Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

👉 Meet Keylee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)

Shepherd (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

👉 Meet Boomer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (unknown type) / German Shorthaired Pointer mix

Hound (unknown type) / German Shorthaired Pointer mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

👉 Meet Dash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Retriever (unknown type)

Retriever (unknown type) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $75

👉 Meet Misha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (unknown type, small)

Terrier (unknown type, small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

👉 Meet Brondo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer / Doberman Pinscher mix

Boxer / Doberman Pinscher mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $100

👉 Meet Tara and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (unknown type, small)

Terrier (unknown type, small) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $75

👉 Meet Breezy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / Mixed Breed (medium)

Husky / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

👉 Meet Captain Chaos and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Cattle Dog Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

👉 Meet Bubba Joe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Retriever (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)

Retriever (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

👉 Meet Cletus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Retriever (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)

Retriever (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $100

👉 Meet Tater Bug and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Retriever (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)

Retriever (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

👉 Meet Skeeter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Retriever (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)

Retriever (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $100

👉 Meet Bobbie Sue and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

👉 Meet Kaiser and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (medium)

German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

👉 Meet Zorro and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (unknown type, small)

Terrier (unknown type, small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

👉 Meet Sadie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

👉 Meet Prince and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog / Mixed Breed (medium)

Catahoula Leopard Dog / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $75

👉 Meet Roux and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please stop by Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter in Lavonia during open hours or call (706) 356-5363 to ask about any of these pups.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.