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Lavonia

🐱 Playful Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Lavonia

8 days ago

Lavonia is full of whiskers and purrs right now. These adoptable kittens and young cats are waiting at Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter for someone to bring them home.

Shelter hours: Tuesday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
Shelter phone: (706) 356-5363

Sylvester

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15OF15_1GoTAaqH00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $50
  • Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday
  • Location: Lavonia, GA

👉 Meet Sylvester and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Mayhem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N3H1s_1GoTAaqH00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $50
  • Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Mayhem and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Chaos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wSqXd_1GoTAaqH00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $50
  • Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Chaos and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Buckaroo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33mDIz_1GoTAaqH00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $50
  • Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Buckaroo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Siren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SmX6E_1GoTAaqH00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $50
  • Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Siren and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Hidey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TMLVK_1GoTAaqH00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: Contact shelter for details
  • Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Hidey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Macchiato

  • Breed: Siamese
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $50
  • Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Macchiato and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Java

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $50
  • Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Java and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Homer

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $50
  • Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Homer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Marge

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $50
  • Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Marge and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Honey

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: Contact shelter for details
  • Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Honey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Cheese Puff

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: Contact shelter for details
  • Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Cheese Puff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Chipmunk

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: Contact shelter for details
  • Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Chipmunk and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Sperry

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $50
  • Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Sperry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Faith

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $50
  • Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Faith and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Hope

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $50
  • Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Hope and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Blinky

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $50
  • Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Blinky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Clyde

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $50
  • Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Clyde and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Pinky

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $50
  • Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Pinky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Inky

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $50
  • Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Inky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please stop by Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter in Lavonia during open hours or call (706) 356-5363. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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