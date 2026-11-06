🐱 Playful Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Lavonia

Lavonia is full of whiskers and purrs right now. These adoptable kittens and young cats are waiting at Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter for someone to bring them home.

Shelter hours: Tuesday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Shelter phone: (706) 356-5363

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

— open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday Location: Lavonia, GA

👉 Meet Sylvester and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Mayhem and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Chaos and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Buckaroo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Siren and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: Contact shelter for details

Contact shelter for details Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Hidey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Macchiato and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Java and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Homer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Marge and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: Contact shelter for details

Contact shelter for details Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Honey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: Contact shelter for details

Contact shelter for details Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Cheese Puff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: Contact shelter for details

Contact shelter for details Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Chipmunk and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Sperry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Faith and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Hope and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Blinky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Clyde and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Pinky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday

👉 Meet Inky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please stop by Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter in Lavonia during open hours or call (706) 356-5363. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.