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🐱 Playful Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Lavonia
Lavonia is full of whiskers and purrs right now. These adoptable kittens and young cats are waiting at Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter for someone to bring them home.
Shelter hours: Tuesday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
Shelter phone: (706) 356-5363
Sylvester
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday
- Location: Lavonia, GA
👉 Meet Sylvester and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mayhem
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday
👉 Meet Mayhem and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chaos
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday
👉 Meet Chaos and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Buckaroo
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday
👉 Meet Buckaroo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Siren
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday
👉 Meet Siren and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hidey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: Contact shelter for details
- Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday
👉 Meet Hidey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Macchiato
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday
👉 Meet Macchiato and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Java
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday
👉 Meet Java and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Homer
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday
👉 Meet Homer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Marge
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday
👉 Meet Marge and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Honey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: Contact shelter for details
- Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday
👉 Meet Honey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cheese Puff
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: Contact shelter for details
- Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday
👉 Meet Cheese Puff and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chipmunk
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: Contact shelter for details
- Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday
👉 Meet Chipmunk and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sperry
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday
👉 Meet Sperry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Faith
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday
👉 Meet Faith and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hope
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday
👉 Meet Hope and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blinky
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday
👉 Meet Blinky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Clyde
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday
👉 Meet Clyde and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pinky
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday
👉 Meet Pinky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Inky
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter — open 11–4, Tuesday–Saturday
👉 Meet Inky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please stop by Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter in Lavonia during open hours or call (706) 356-5363. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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